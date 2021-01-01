पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:समाज के युवाओं को डिग्री के साथ तकनीकी शिक्षा पर बल देना चाहिए : जयसिंह

बाढड़ा4 घंटे पहले
सांसद रामचंद्र से मिल कर सामाजिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने पर चर्चा करते जांगिड़ सभा पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सांसद रामचंद्र से मिल कर सामाजिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने पर चर्चा करते जांगिड़ सभा पदाधिकारी।
  • जांगिड़ सभा ने राज्यसभा सांसद को सौंपा मांग पत्र, निर्माणाधीन धर्मशाला के लिए बजट देने की मांग

जांगिड़ सभा प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राज्यसभा सांसद रामचंद्र जांगिड़ से मुलाकात कर उनके मांगों को लेकर एक पत्र सौंपा। सांसद ने समाज के युवाओं को डिग्री के साथ तकनीकी शिक्षा पर बल देने व समाज की एकजुटता के लिए जल्द ही बाढड़ा में प्रबुद्धजनों की बैठक में भागीदारी करने का आश्वासन दिया।

जांगिड़ सभा अध्यक्ष जयसिंह जांगिड़ की अगुवाई में पदाधिकारियों ने आज राज्यसभा सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा के महम स्थित आवास पहुंच कर मुलाकात की तथा निर्माणाधीन विश्वकर्मा धर्मशाला के लिए संसदीय कोष से बजट जारी करने व एक लाइब्रेरी समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर एक मांगपत्र सौंपा।

तीराम जांगड़ा ने सांसद को अवगत करवाया कि जांगिड़ समाज बाढड़ा में धर्मशाला निर्माण करने के अलावा समय-समय पर अनेक सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करने के अलावा समाज की शिक्षा, खेल, नौकरी में चयन करने वाले मेधावी विद्यार्थियों का अभिनंदन कर सराहनीय कार्य कर रहा है। सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा ने कहा कि वह बाढड़ा क्षेत्र का अपना दूसरा घर समझते हैं और सर्दी कम होते ही स्वयं वहां आकर सभी प्रबुद्धजनों की एक बैठक लेंगे। उन्होंने सभी पदाधिकारियों से ग्राम स्तर पर चेतना जगाने व युवाओं को डिग्री शिक्षा के अलावा तकनीकी शिक्षा को अपनाने का आह्वान किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि अभी संसदीय कोष राशि वितरणा पर कोरोना के कारण कुछ समय रुकावट है लेकिन जल्द ही वह उनको विकास व शिक्षा क्षेत्र में नायाब तोहफा देंगे। उन्होंने समाज के लोगों को बुरे व्यसनों से दूर रखने व स्वामी दयानंद सरस्वती व भगवान शिवकर्मा का संदेश जन जन तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी। इस अवसर पर पिछड़ा वर्ग जिलाध्यक्ष मोतीराम, सचिव महिपाल, कोषाध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार, बलवान, जयबीर सिंह, नंबरदार रामचंद्र, मनोज, सूबेदार कमलसिंह, जिले सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

