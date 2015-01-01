पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक छत के नीचे मिलेगी सुविधा:सेक्टर 8-9 की जमीन पर लघु सचिवालय की बिल्डिंग बनाने को इसी सप्ताह चीफ आर्किटेक्ट निरीक्षण कर बनाएंगे नक्शा

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
दादरी। हुडा सेक्टर 8 की जमीन जहां बनाई जाएगी लघु सचिवालय की बिल्डिंग।
  • जिला प्रशासन ने 49 करोड़ हुडा के खाते में डाले, अब जमीन की पजेशन लेकर शुरू करेंगे टेंडर प्रक्रिया

जल्द ही जिले के लोगों को एक ही छत के नीचे विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों से काम करवाने की सुविधा मिलने वाली है। नई अनाज मंडी नजदीक हु़डा सेक्टर 8-9 की करीब 23.93 एकड़ जमीन पर लघु सचिवालय बनने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। इस जमीन की कीमत भी सरकार ने प्रशासन को जारी कर दी है जो हुडा के खाते में डाल दी गई है। अब इसी सप्ताह पंचकूला से चीफ आर्किटेक्ट इस जमीन का निरीक्षण कर लघु सचिवालय की बिल्डिंग का नक्शा तैयार कर एस्टीमेट बनाएंगे। यह बिल्डिंग तैयार होने के बाद लोगों को अपने काम करवाने के लिए इधर से उधर चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। सभी विभागों के अधिकारी इसी बिल्डिंग में बैठकर अपना काम करेंगे।

2 करोड़ रुपये प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से आई राशि

लघु सचिवालय बनाने के लिए 23.93 एकड़ जमीन जिला प्रशासन ने हुडा से खरीदी है। इस एक एकड़ जमीन की कीमत करीब 2 करोड़ रुपये लगाई गई है। इसके तहत ही सरकार ने लैंड रेट काे मंजूरी देते हुए जिला प्रशासन के खाते में 48 करोड़ 50 लाख 35 हजार 59 रुपये डाले हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने यह राशि हुडा को दे दी है।

अगले महीने पजेशन लेकर शुरू की जाएगी टेंडर प्रक्रिया

हुडा सेक्टर 8-9 की जमीन पर लघु सचिवालय बिल्डिंग बनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए पहले ही फाइनल हो गया था। लेकिन जमीन की कीमत नहीं दे पाने के कारण पजेशन नहीं मिल पाई थी। अब हुडा के खाते में जमीन की राशि पहुंच गई है। ऐसे में प्रशासन ने एक तरफ नक्शा और एस्टीमेट तैयार करवाना शुरू कर दिया है। अब अगले महीने ही जमीन की पजेशन जिला प्रशासन लेकर वहां बिल्डिंग बनाने की टेंडर प्रक्रिया भी शुरू करेगा।

जिला प्रशासन ने चीफ आर्किटेक्ट से नक्शा बनाने के लिए डिमांड भेजी थी

हुडा को जमीन के रुपये देने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने चीफ आर्किटेक्ट से नक्शा बनाने को डिमांड भेजी हुई थी। अब चीफ आर्किटेक्ट इसी सप्ताह हुडा सेक्टर 8-9 की जमीन का निरीक्षण करेंगे। यह बिल्डिंग जमीन पर किस तरफ बनाई जाएगी सिर्फ इतना ही निरीक्षण करना है। बाकि नक्शा स्टैंडर्ड ही है सभी जिलों में जो नई बिल्डिंग बनी हैं उसी तरह की ही दादरी में बिल्डिंग बनाई जाएगी।

उपमंडल के आधार पर बना लघु सचिवालय भवन पड़ा छोटा

कांग्रेस सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल में करीब 2010 में कोर्ट परिसर के साथ ही खाली जमीन पर लघु सचिवालय की तीन मंजिला बिल्डिंग बनाई थी। उस समय दादरी काे उपमंडल का दर्जा था और दादरी में एसडीएम व डीएसपी ही बैठते थे। इसलिए उस समय थोड़ी ही जगह में यह बिल्डिंग बनाई गई थी। जहां जिला बनने के बाद सिर्फ डीसी व एसपी कार्यालय ही चल रहे हैं। जहां अन्य विभागीय अधिकारियों के बैठने की जगह तक नहीं है।

जिला बनने के बाद भी कई अधिकारी भिवानी ही बैठ रहे

दादरी को जिला बने 4 साल हो चुके हैं। अभी भी कई विभागों के अधिकारी भिवानी ही बैठते हैं। इनमें चाहे पीडब्लूडी एसई हो या फिर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के एसई। इन विभागों के काम करवाने के लिए अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों सहित आम लोगों को भिवानी के चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं।

