आंदोलन:तिलक लगाया-फूल बरसाए, महिलाओं ने किया ट्रैक्टर ड्राइव जिलेभर से 1500 ट्रैक्टरों में 10 हजार किसानों का दिल्ली कूच

गांव इमलोटा में दिल्ली परेड के लिए किसान को तिलक लगाकर रवाना करती महिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांव इमलोटा में दिल्ली परेड के लिए किसान को तिलक लगाकर रवाना करती महिला।
  • जिले की 7 खापों की अगुवाई में 200 से अधिक ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था दिल्ली रवाना, लोगों ने जय जवान जय किसान के नारे लगाए
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए किसानों को पूरे रीति रिवाजों के साथ रवाना किया

दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए जिले से सोमवार को सैकड़ों की संख्या में ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा और किसान संगठनों के झंडे लहराते हुए दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए। सभी ट्रैक्टरों पर बड़े स्पीकर लगाकर देशभक्ति गीत और किसानों की जीत के गानों ने माहौल पूरी तरह से क्रांतिमय बना हुआ था।

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ महिलाओं ने पूरे रीति रिवाज के साथ दिल्ली जाने वाले किसानों को तिलक लगाकर मुंह मीठा करवा कर रवाना किया। काफी जगहों पर तो किसानों के जत्थों पर फूलों की वर्षा भी की गई। गांव समसपुर से लेकर गांव इमलोटा तक करीब 20 किलोमीटर लंबा ट्रैक्टरों का रैला लगा हुआ था। इस दौरान गांव लोहरवाड़ा से लेकर इमलोटा तक भारी वाहन बीच में आने से जाम भी लगा रहा। यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए किसानों के वाॅलंटियर जाम खुलवाने के लिए वाहनों को साइड में करवाने में लगे रहे।

अलाव सेकने व भोजन पकाने के लिए ट्रॉलियों में भेजी लकड़ियां : जहां भी किसान जा रहे हैं जो संभावित सी बात है हुक्का तो गुड़गुड़ाएंगे ही। वहीं भोजन पकाने के लिए आग की व्यवस्था और सर्दी से बचने के लिए अलाव सेकने के लिए भी आग की जरूरत पड़ेगी। इसलिए सभी खाप अपनी अपनी चार-चार ट्राॅलियां लकड़ियों से भरकर साथ ले गए हैं। सभी ट्रैक्टरों के साथ लाेहे के बॉक्स थे जिन्हें आग लगाकर ट्रॉलियों के पीछे लटकाए हुए थे। जिनमें जैसे ही आग से पूरी लकड़ी जलती उससे हुक्का भरकर पीया जा रहा था।

सभी खापों के ट्रैक्टर साढ़े 11 बजे रवाना

गांव समसपुर से निकलते ही पेट्रोल पंप नजदीक जिले के सभी खापों के ट्रैक्टर एकत्रित होने का निर्धारित स्थान बनाया हुआ था। साढ़े 11 बजे सभी खापों के ट्रैक्टर पहुंच गए थे, जिन्हें उसी समय खाप प्रतिनिधियों ने झंडा दिखाकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना कर दिया।

किसानों का मुंह मीठा करवाया

गांव इमलोटा में जैसे ही जिले की सभी खापों का जत्था पहुंचा महिलाओं ने किसानों को तिलक लगाकर विजय की कामना की। दूसरी तरफ लोगों ने किसान ट्रैक्टर लेकर वहां से गुजरता उन पर फूलों की बरसात की गई। कुछ महिलाओं ने तो तिलक लगाकर किसानों का मुंह मीठा करवाते हुए रवाना किया।

पहलवानों ने की चाय नाश्ते की व्यवस्था

गांव समसपुर में किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों को एकत्रित होना था। ऐसे में नजदीक ही प्राचीन हनुमान अखाड़ा के पहलवानों ने देवेंद्र लीला के नेतृत्व में सड़क किनारे ही टैंट लगा लिया। जहां पर चाय व बिस्कुट का प्रबंध भी किया। जो भी ट्रैक्टर समसपुर पहुंच रहा था युवा चाय व बिस्कुट खिलाए बिना आगे नहीं जाने दे रहे थे। इसके बाद गांव इमलोटा में भी चाय नाश्ते का प्रबंध किया हुआ था।

इन लोगों ने किया नेतृत्व

फौगाट खाप प्रधान बलवंत सिंह फौगाट, सांगवान खाप सचिव नरसिंह डीपीई, श्योराण खाप प्रधान बिजेंद्र सिंह, हवेली खाप से प्रभूराम गोदारा, चिड़िया खाप से ईश्वर सिंह, किसान संघर्ष समिति सतगामा खाप प्रधान नरेश कुमार आदि ने किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली का नेतृत्व किया।

श्योराण खाप ने ट्रेक्टरों के जत्थे किए रवाना

बाढड़ा| श्योराण खाप पदाधिकारियों ने ट्रेक्टरों का जत्था सोमवार को सुबह दिल्ली परेड के लिए रवाना हुआ। यहां केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बार-बार वार्ता को ठुकराने पर रोष जताया व किसानों से अनुशासित तरीके से ट्रेक्टर परेड में भागीदारी की अपील की। श्योराण खाप पच्चीस अध्यक्ष बिजेन्द्र की अध्यक्षता में गांव हड़ौदा के मुख्य स्टेंड से ट्रेक्टरों के जत्थे को रवाना किया। यहां किसानों ने नारेबाजी करते हुए ट्रेक्टरों के जत्थे को रवाना किया। ट्रेक्टर जत्थे में इस दौरान विधानंद हंसावास, किसान सभा अध्यक्ष मा. रघबीर श्योराण, ब्राह्मण नेता सीताराम शर्मा, पारस, सरपंच विजय फौजी, रविंद्र, मंजीत आदि मौजूद थे।

कितलाना टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे और किसान

चरखी दादरी| कितलाना टोल प्लाजा पर बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं, बुजुर्ग व किसान धरने में शामिल हुए। विभिन्न वक्ताओं ने धरने को सम्बोधित करते हुए मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला। धरने में कई गांव की महिलाएं व किसान शामिल हुए। धरने की अध्यक्षता संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के मा. ओमप्रकाश, पूर्व सरपंच बलबीर डोहकी, मौजीराम, गंगाराम श्योराण, रामचंद्र, लक्ष्मी व सुखदेव के अध्यक्षता की। मंच का संचालन संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के नेता कामरेड ओमप्रकाश ने किया। धरने को संबोधित करने वालों में कृष्णा सांगवान, राजकुमार दलाल, सुबेदार मास्टर सतबीर अन्य भी शामिल रहे।

तिरपाल बंद ट्रॉलियों में निकले दिल्ली

महिलाओं से कई ट्रैक्टर तिरपाल बंद ट्रॉलियों से भरकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए हैं। बल्कि कई ट्रैक्टरों को तो खुद महिलाएं ही चलाकर दिल्ली कूच के लिए निकली। इस दौरान बच्चे भी महिलाओं के साथ ही दिल्ली निकले हैं। जिनके रहने व खाने के लिए किसानों ने विशेष प्रबंध किया हुआ था।

हौंसला बढ़ाने के लिए पहुंचे लोग

दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए जिले से निकली ट्रैक्टर रैली लोगों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी रही। लोग अपने-अपने घरों से निकल कर सड़कों पर पहुंच गए। जहां सभी लोग किसानों की हौसला अफजाई करते हुए जय जवान जय किसान के नारे लगा रहे थे। वहीं लोगों ने ट्रैक्टरों के रैले की वीडियो बनाई तो युवा रैले के साथ अपनी सेल्फी भी ले रहे थे।

गांव ईमलौटा से जत्था रवाना

युवा कल्याण संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर गांव ईमलोटा से जत्था रवाना किया गया। संगठन संरक्षक कमल सिंह प्रधान ने बताया कि किसान अनुशासन में रहते हुए परेड निकालेंगे ओर गणतंत्र दिवस मनाएंगे।

खाप ने निकला जत्था

किसान संघर्ष समिति सतगामा खाप के 200 ट्रैक्टरों के जत्थे ने दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए कूच किया। भागवी, सरूपगढ़-सांतौर, निमली, कन्हेटी, मोरवाला, बिगोवा से ग्रामीण ट्रैक्टर जत्थे के साथ खाद्य सामग्री ले रवाना हुए। प्रधान नरेश कुमार कन्हेटी व उप-प्रधान त्रिलोक सिंह ने हरी झंडी दिखाई।

