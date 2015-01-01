पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:आठ नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले तो ईलाज शुरू, जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1272 पर पहुंचा

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दादरी। कोरोना सेंपल देती महिलाएं।

सोमवार को जिले में 8 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। इसके बाद जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 1272 पर पहुंच गया है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सोमवार को मिले सभी नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है। सीएमओ डॉ. सुदर्शन पंवार ने बताया कि जिले में भीड़ भाड़ ज्यादा बढ़ गई है और लोग सतर्क नहीं हैं। ऐसे में ही लगातार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा होता जा रहा है।

सोमवार को भी 8 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें बौंद कलां निव8ासी 70 साल का व्यक्ति, बधवाना निवासी 21 साल का युवक, चरखी निवासी 37 साल का व्यक्ति, ऊण निवासी 62 साल का व्यक्ति, बौंद कलां निवासी 48 साल का व्यक्ति, बौंद कलां निवासी 14 साल की युवती, बौंद कलां निवासी 36 साल का व्यक्ति और डोहका हरिया निवासी 29 साल का युवक काेरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। सीएमओ ने कहा कि सोमवार को मिले सभी मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जांच कर उनका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें