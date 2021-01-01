पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:पिता की प्रेरणा से बलकरा में किसान परिवार की बेटी ज्योति बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लेफ्टिनेंट ज्योति। - Dainik Bhaskar
लेफ्टिनेंट ज्योति।

किसान परिवार से संबंध रखने वाली दादरी के गांव बलकरा की बेटी ज्योति कालेहर ने कमीशन प्राप्त करते हुए सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट पद पर नियुक्त हुई हैं। ज्योति ने आर्मी में हवलदार पिता से प्रेरणा लेते हुए बचपन से ही देश सेवा करने फैसला कर लिया था। उनकी नियुक्ति कानपुर के सेना अस्पताल में लेफ्टिनेंट के पद पर हुई है।

ज्योति के पिता सत्यनारायण सेना में कार्यरत हैं और माता बबली देवी घर पर ही खेती संभाल रही हैं। पिता के आर्मी में सेवाएं देखते हुए बड़ी हुई बेटी ज्योति कालेहर में देश के प्रति सेवा करने का जज्बा भरा। ज्योति की प्राथमिक शिक्षा गांव बलकरा में हुई है। ज्योति ने बताया कि पिता व मामा को सेना में देखते हुए वे भी सेना में भर्ती होकर देश की सेवा करना चाहती है। ज्योति की माता बबली गृहिणी हैं और खेती का कार्य संभाल रही हैं।

सपनों से समझौता ना करें, परिश्रम से मिलती है सफलता
लेफ्टिनेंट ज्योति कालेहर का कहना है कि लड़कियां भी देश सेवा के लिए सेना में आएं। उन्हें कभी भी सपनों से समझौता नहीं करना चाहिए और कड़ी मेहनत से सफलता जरूर मिलती है। ऐसे में लड़कियां किसी तरह का समझौता ना करके सेना में आकर देश सेवा करें। सभी क्षेत्रों में लड़कियां आगे बढक़र परिवार व क्षेत्र का नाम रोशन करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser