ओवरलोड वाहनों को लेकर बैठक:अधिकारियों की रेकी करने वालों के वाहन होंगे जब्त

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
ओवरलोडिंग पर लगाम कसने के जिला प्रशासन अब काफी गंभीर कदम उठाने जा रहा है।वाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की रैकी करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं है। अधिकारी की गाड़ी का पीछा करने वाले बाइक सवार या वाहन चालक के विरोध न केवल मुकदमा दर्ज होगा, बल्कि उसका वाहन भी जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।

ये बात उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने गुरुवार को अपने कार्यालय में ओवरलोडिंग को रोकने के लिए बुलाई गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने इस दौरान अधिकारियों को सख्त दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। हरियाणा सरकार ने ओवरलोडिंग को समाप्त करने के लिए काफी कड़ा रूख अपना लिया है। इस अवसर पर दादरी एसडीएम डा. विरेंद्र सिंह, बाढड़ा एसडीएम शंभू राठी, नगराधीश सुरेश कुमार, आरटीए सचिव दर्शना भारद्वाज, उप पुलिस अधीक्षक रामसिंह बिश्नोई, खनन अधिकारी निरंजन इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि ओवरलोडिंग को खत्म करने के लिए सबसे पहले अधिकारियों की रैकी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी। जो भी वाहन चालक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी की गाड़ी का पीछा करता पाया गया, उसके वाहन को जब्त कर मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया जाएगा।

बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कहा कि जिले में मुख्य सड़कों पर कुछ प्वाइंट बनाकर चेंकिंग दस्ता तैनात किया जाएगा, जो कि ट्रकों और डंपरों में भरी गई खनन सामग्री और ई-रवाना बिल की जांच करेंगे। आरटीए कार्यालय द्वारा बनाए गए पार्किग यार्ड में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे कोई गड़बड़ी न हो सके। माइनिंग कंपनी एवं क्रेशर संचालक यह ध्यान रखें कि लोडिंग वाहन में उस वाहन की निर्धारित क्षमता के अनुसार ही खनन सामग्री भरी जाए और उतना ही ई-रवाना बिल काटा जाए। जिस वाहन में अधिक वजन पाया गया, उसमें से अतिरिक्त माल को खाली करवा लिया जाएगा।

