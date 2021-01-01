पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देरी से दिक्कत:दादरी वन विभाग से एनओसी का इंतजार, झज्जर में भी किया आवेदन तमाम प्रयासों के बाद भी बरसात से पहले सीवर लाइन डलनी मुश्किल

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
दादरी। दो जिलों के वन विभाग से एनओसी नहीं लेने पर ड्रेन नम्बर 8 तक पाइप लाइन डालने का काम बंद होने पर सड़क किनारे पड़े पाइप। - Dainik Bhaskar
दादरी। दो जिलों के वन विभाग से एनओसी नहीं लेने पर ड्रेन नम्बर 8 तक पाइप लाइन डालने का काम बंद होने पर सड़क किनारे पड़े पाइप।
  • मानसून में शहरवासियों को झेलनी पड़ेगी पहले से ज्यादा जलभराव की समस्या, समसपुर एसटीपी के वाटर टैंक में मिट्‌टी भरने से दिक्कत और बढ़ी
  • शहर में गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए पाइप लाइन बिछाने के काम पर लगी ब्रेक

शहर में ठप पड़ी सीवरेज व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए लंबे अरसे के बाद 32 करोड़ रुपये बजट मिला। जिससे यह आसार लग रहे थे कि जल्द ही दूषित जलभराव से शहरवासियों को छुटकारा मिलेगा। मगर पाइप लाइन डालने का कार्य शुरू होते ही जिला वन विभाग ने इसे एनओसी नहीं होने के कारण रुकवा दिया था।

ऐसे में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एनओसी लेने के लिए वन विभाग को डिमांड लेटर भेज दिया। मगर अब यह प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करने के लिए झज्जर वन विभाग से भी एनओसी लेनी पड़ेगी। क्योंकि यह पाइप लाइन दादरी जिले से शुरू होकर झज्जर जिले की ड्रेन नंबर 8 तक डाली जानी है।

ऐसे में इस वर्ष भी मानसून के समय दादरी को जलभराव की परेशानी से कोई नहीं बचा सकता। क्योंकि इस साल यह प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होता नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है। क्योंकि जब तक दोनों जिलों से एनओसी नहीं मिल जाती, प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य शुरू नहीं किया जा सकता।

दो कमिश्नरियों के बीच फंसा पेंच

पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए अगर एक जिले का ही काम होता तो जल्दी ही एनओसी मिल जाती। मगर यह पाइप लाइन दादरी व झज्जर जिले की जमीन पर डाली जाएगी। ऐसे में दादरी जिले की कमिश्नरी हिसार है और झज्जर की कमिश्नरी रोहतक है।

दोनों कमिश्नरी अलग अलग होने से एनओसी लेने में समय ज्यादा लगता दिखाई दे रहा है। क्योंकि दोनों जगहों पर कमिश्नर अपने आधार पर ही फाइल को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। एनओसी के लिए फाइल पंचकूला हेड ऑफिस भेजकर मंजूरी लेनी पड़ेगी।

कई वर्षों से सिस्टम है ठप

कई वर्षों से शहर में सीवरेज लाइन ठप पड़ी हुई है। जिस कारण शहर की ज्यादातर सड़कों व गलियों में जलभराव की समस्या बनी रहती है। मगर मानसून के समय तो हर साल दादरी की सड़के तालाब की तरह दिखाई देती हैं। लेकिन इस बार मानसून से पहले शहरवासियों को इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए अक्टूबर 2020 को प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर अलॉट कर 8 महीने की डेड लाइन जारी की गई थी। ऐसे में यह प्रोजेक्टर मानसून से पहले जून तक पूरा हो जाना था।

एसटीपी वाटर टैंक में मिट्‌टी के कारण दिक्कत

जिले से ग्रीन कॉरिडोर 152 डी का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। समसपुर एसटीपी के वाटर स्टोरेज टैंक भी इसी कॉरिडोर के बीच में आ गए हैं। इसलिए इन टैंकों में मिट्‌टी डालकर सड़क निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसलिए ही इस प्रोजेक्ट को मानसून से पहले पूरा करने की योजना थी।

मगर इस बार मानसून में बरसाती पानी स्टोर करने के टैंक भी खत्म कर दिए गए हैं। ऐसे में मानसून में होने वाली बारिश का पानी निकासी करने का प्रशासन के पास कोई दूसरा रास्ता नहीं बचा है। इसलिए इस बार तो पहले से भी ज्यादा हालात खराब होने वाले हैं।

दोनों जगह से मंजूर के बाद ही काम शुरू होगा

^मानसून से पहले ही सीवरेज लाइन डालने की योजना बनाई गई थी। मगर कार्य शुरू होते ही दादरी वन विभाग ने एनओसी नहीं होने से कार्य को रूकवा दिया। इसलिए एनओसी के लिए हमने दादरी वन विभाग को डिमांड लेटर भेज दिया था। मगर यह पाइप लाइन झज्जर जिले की ड्रेन नंबर 8 तक डाली जानी है।

ऐसे में झज्जर वन विभाग ने भी पहले एनओसी की शर्त रख दी है। इसलिए अब झज्जर को भी डिमांड लेटर भेज दिया गया है। दोनों जगहों से एनओसी मिलने पर ही प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा।'' -विकास सिंगला, जेई, जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग।

पहले दादरी ने रुकवाया कार्य तो अब झज्जर ने भी मांगी एनओसी

शहर की सीवरेज व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए 31 करोड़ 74 लाख रुपये का टेंडर किया गया था। इस बजट से दादरी समसपुर एसटीपी से लेकर झज्जर जिले की ड्रेन नंबर 8 तक पाइप लाइन डालनी थी। समय पर ही जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह पाइप लाइन डालनी भी शुरू कर दी ताकि मानसून से पहले ही यह प्रोजेक्ट पूरा कर लिया जाए।

मगर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए वन विभाग से एनओसी नहीं ली ऐसे में यह कार्य वन विभाग ने रूकवा दिया था। इसको शुरू करने के लिए जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने वन विभाग को एनओसी के लिए लेटर लिख दिया था।

मगर अब झज्जर जिले ने भी पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए पहले एनओसी लेने के लिए कहा है। ऐसे में अब जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने झज्जर फोरेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट को भी एनओसी के लिए लेटर लिख दिया है।

