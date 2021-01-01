पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के नेता या कार्यकर्ता पर कार्रवाई करने पर परिणाम भुगतने की चेतावनी

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दादरी-भिवानी मार्ग पर कितलाना टोल पर बढ़ी किसानों की तादाद

कितलाना टोल प्लाजा से धरना उठाने को लेकर प्रशासन के दबाव बनाने की रणनीति उल्टी पड़ती दिखाई दे रही है। उसकी प्रतिक्रिया स्वरूप शुक्रवार को टोल पर आम दिनों के मुकाबले तीन गुना भीड़ उमड़ी। धरने पर सरकार और प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए प्रदर्शन कर निंदा प्रस्ताव पास किया गया।

अनिश्चित कालीन धरने के 36वें दिन आंदोलनकारियों ने सीधी चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के एक भी नेता या कार्यकर्ता के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई की तो उसके गंभीर परिणाम होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक धरना चलेगा किसी तरह का टोल नहीं वसूलने दिया जाएगा। किसान नेताओं ने कहा तिरंगा हमारे देश की आन बान और शान है। उन्होंने लाल किले की घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि इसके पीछे पूर्ण रूप से सरकार का हाथ है जिस पर आरोप लगे हैं वो तो भाजपा का ही पिट्ठू निकला।

पूर्व मुख्य संसदीय सचिव रणसिंह मान ने कहा कि सरकार ने संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा नेता राकेश टिकैत के साथ जो ज्यादती की उसको लेकर जनता में भारी रोष है। उन्होंने कहा कि आंदोलन के दौरान किसानों के बदन पर पड़ी एक एक लाठी मोदी और खट्टर सरकार के ताबूत में आखिरी कील साबित होंगी। पूर्व विधायक नृपेंद्र श्योराण ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन अब तीनों काले कृषि कानून रद्द होने पर ही थमेगा। किसानों के अनिश्चित कालीन धरने के 36वें दिन नरसिंह डीपीई, बलवंत नंबरदार, बिजेंद्र श्योराण, रघुबीर श्योराण, राकेश आर्य, रत्तन जिंदल, बलबीर बजाड़ और सुभाष यादव ने अध्यक्षता की।

यहां मा. शेर सिंह, गंगाराम श्योराण, हवा सिंह सांगवान, राजू मान, राजकुमार, सीताराम शर्मा, कमल प्रधान, सत्यवान शास्त्री, डॉ. विजय सांगवान, धर्मेन्द्र, सज्जन सिंगला, अधिवक्ता सत्यजीत पिलानियां, ब्रह्मानंद, कमलेश, निर्मला देवी, कृष्णा सांगवान, सरदार इंद्रमोहन, सुरजभान सांगवान, सुरेंद्र, विद्यानंद आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser