विजय दिवस:वीर-जवानों के शौर्य और बलिदानों से हमें लेनी चाहिए प्रेरणा: सोमबीर सांगवान

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान ने विजय दिवस पर कहा कि आज ही के दिन 16 दिसंबर 1971 को ढाका में भारतीय सेना के शौर्य और पराक्रम के आगे पाकिस्तान की सेना ने आत्मसमर्पण किया और बांग्लादेश को आजादी मिली। उन्होंने कहा कि विजय दिवस मां भारती के हर वीर सैनिक को समर्पित है जिनके अदम्य साहस व समर्पण से हम सुरक्षित और गौरवान्वित महसूस करते हैं।

उन्होंंने बताया कि हरियाणा वीरों की भूमि है और देश की एकता व अखंडता के लिए अपने प्राणों को न्यौछावर करने के लिए आज भी दादरी क्षेत्र के वीर सपूत देश के सजग प्रहरी के रूप में सीमाओं पर मुस्तैद हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अपने वीर-जवानों के शौर्य व बलिदानों से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि विजय दिवस 1971 में हुए भारत-पाक युद्ध में भारत को मिली जीत की स्मृति में मनाया जाता है। 1971 में आज ही के दिन पाकिस्तान के करीब 93 हजार सैनिकों ने भारतीय सेना के 1500 सैनिकों के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण किया था जो इतिहास में आज तक का सबसे बड़ा आत्मसमर्पण माना जाता है।

इसके बाद ही पूर्वी पाकिस्तान को बांग्लादेश के रूप में नया राष्ट्र बनाया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि 1971 में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को न सिर्फ सबक सिखाया बल्कि बांग्लादेश नाम का एक स्वतंत्र देश बना दिया। विधायक सांगवान ने कहा कि इस युद्ध को बांग्लादेश का स्वतंत्रता संग्राम भी कहा जाता है।

16 दिसंबर, 1971 को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने सरेंडर कर दिया था और ढाका में पाकिस्तानी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एएके नियाजी ने भारत के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जगजीत सिंह अरोड़ा के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर करते हुए भारत ने विजय दिवस मनाया। उन्होंने कहा कि आज सब देशवासी अपने वीर सेनानियों के शौर्य व बहादुरी के कारण ही अमन व चैन से रह रहे हैं।

