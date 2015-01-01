पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग:गांधी नगर समेत रासीवासिया मार्केट में डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलवाने की मांग को लेकर डोर-टू-डोर अभियान के तहत रविवार को गांधी नगर क्षेत्र एवं रासीवासिया मार्केट में हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ किया गया। हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ श्री छठ मैया सेवा समिति के सदस्यों ने अपना समर्थन एवं हस्ताक्षर करते हुए किया।

समर्थन पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंपा गया। इस अवसर पर श्री छठ मैया सेवा समिति के संरक्षक श्यामलाल ओझा, शरद चौहान, बैजनाथ शाह, बबलू, संजय ओझा ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग करते हुए कहा है कि हम उत्तर प्रदेश व बिहार के निवासी जोकि चरखी दादरी क्षेत्र में लगभग 50 साल से यहां के स्थाई निवासी बने हुए हैं। हमारे पूर्वज, दादा, पिता ने दादरी में मेहनत मजदूरी करके अपने परिवार का पालन पोषण करते हुए हमें यहां का बाशिंदा बना दिया है।

हम सब चरखी दादरी के स्थाई निवासी होने के साथ-साथ हमारी बहन बेटियां और बेटे जोकि 12वीं के बाद उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के इच्छुक होते है किंतु हमारी आर्थिक स्थिति इतनी मजबूत नहीं है कि हैं हम अपने बच्चों को दूर-दराज या निजी महाविद्यालयों में भेजकर उच्च शिक्षा दिलवा सके। रोहताश शर्मा ने बताया कि श्री छठ मैया सेवा समिति के पदाधिकारियों एवं सदस्यों सहित पूर्ण समाज ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग कि है कि जिला मुख्यालय पर एक सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर हम प्रवासी मजदूरों की मांग को पूरा करें, ताकि हम अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा दिलवाने के काबिल बन सके।

इस अवसर पर सीताराम, प्रमोद, नंदू, जनार्दन, सूरजभान, गौरीशंकर, शेखर ओसवाल, महेश चौहान, अंकित, श्यामसुंदर, राजेश गुप्ता, विष्णु गुप्ता इत्यादि ने अपना समर्थन देकर मुख्यमंत्री से अपील की है कि वे हम गरीब बच्चों की तरफ देखते हुए जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की घोषणा कर हमारे बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण करने का मौका दे।

