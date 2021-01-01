पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:21 में से 7 वार्डों में दिखेगी नारी शक्ति

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद के वार्डों चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी में जुटे कई लोगों के अरमान टूट गए। वहीं, कई नेता अपना वार्ड रिजर्व होने से बचने के कारण खुश नजर आए। कई नेताओं ने अपना वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए रिजर्व होने के बाद अपनी पत्नी को चुनाव मैदान में उतारने की योजना पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। सोमवार को अर्बन लोकल बॉडीज डिपार्टमेंट हरियाणा ने चंडीगढ़ में वार्डों के रिजर्वेशन के लिए ड्रा निकाला गया।

चरखी दादरी नगर परिषद में कुल 21 वार्ड हैं। इनमें से 6 वार्ड सामान्य महिला के लिए, 1 वार्ड पिछड़ी जाति तथा दो वार्ड पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित रखे गए हैं। कुल मिलाकर 21 में से 7 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किए गए हैं। चेयरमैन के लिए ड्रॉ 23 फरवरी के बाद कभी भी हो सकता है।

ड्रॉ के दौरान ये रहे मौजूद: डिपार्टमेंट के कार्यालय में नगर परिषद के वार्डों के लिए एडिशनल डायरेक्टर वाईएस गुप्ता और डिप्टी डायरेक्टर रणबीर सिंह पाराशर की देखरेख में आरक्षित वार्डों के लिए ड्रॉ निकाले गए। इस दौरान नगर परिषद के ईओ मनोज यादव, एक्सईएन हुडा, चेयरमैन संजय छपारिया, नगर पार्षद महेश गुप्ता, मनोज वर्मा और बबीता देवी मौजूद रही।

ये वार्ड किए महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित

सोमवार को निकाले ड्रॉ के दौरान नगर परिषद के कुल 21 वार्डों में से 7 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किए गए है। इनमें वार्ड नंबर 2, 3, 7, 16, 18 और 21 नंबर वार्ड सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किए गए है। वहीं, वार्ड नंबर 12 पिछड़ी जाति की महिला के आरक्षित की गई है। पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित सीटें पहले वाली यूं की यूं ही रखी गई हैं। ये हैं वार्ड नंबर पांच और अाठ।

पहले ये वार्ड थे महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित

नगर परिषद के 2016 में हुए चुनाव के दौरान जो वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित किए हुए थे उनमें इस बार फेरबदल किया गया है। 2016 के चुनाव में सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाओं के लिए वार्ड नंबर 1, 9, 13, 15, 17 और 20 नंबर आरक्षित थे। जबकि पिछड़ी जाति की महिला के लिए वार्ड नंबर 14 को आरक्षित किया गया था।

