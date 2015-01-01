पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:युवाओं ने की जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी कॉलेज खोलने की मांग

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर बुधवार को डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ मंजिल कैंपस में युवाओं ने विक्की फौगाट, आदित्य भारद्वाज, पंकज एवं कृष्ण कुमार की अगुवाई में किया गया। इस अवसर पर कैंपस निदेशक विक्की फौगाट एवं आदित्य भारद्वाज ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर से मांग की है।

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर युवाओं का हौंसला बुलंद करें, क्योंकि चरखी दादरी क्षेत्र में भारी तादाद में छात्र और छात्राओं को सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज के न होने के कारण भिवानी, रोहतक, महेंद्रगढ़, दिल्ली पिलानी आदि जगह जाना पड़ता है। फीस का खर्च न उठाने वाले परिवार के अधिकतर बच्चों को बीच में ही पढ़ाई छोड़ने पर मजबूर हो जाते हैं। जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलता है तो यहां के युवा एवं युवतियों को सस्ती व सुलभ उच्च शिक्षा मिलेगी।

सभी ने मुख्यमंत्री जिला मुख्यालय पर एक सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलने का आग्रह किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह क्षेत्र हमेशा पिछड़ापन रहा है और इस क्षेत्र में तभी विकास हो पाएगा जब यहां के युवा शिक्षित और विकसित होंगे। अंत में हस्ताक्षर एवं मांग पत्र कमेटी सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंपा गया। इस अवसर पर संदीप, दीपक कुमार, सुरेंद्र, दीपक सैनी, राहुल सांगवान, सत्यवान, रवि, मोहित, अमरजीत सांगवान, मुकुल घनघस, गौरव शर्मा, विजय पंघाल, जीतू, विकास, हिमांशु मित्तल, इत्यादि ने हस्ताक्षर कर मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की है कि जिले में जल्दी से जल्दी सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोले जाने की घोषणा करें।

