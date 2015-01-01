पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नप की 7 एकड़ में पड़ा 31 हजार टन कूड़ा, निस्तारण के लिए 2.29 करोड़ में नप दे चुकी टेंडर

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
कमेटी द्वारा विरोध के चलते श्मशान घाट में बीच में पड़ा दीवार निर्माण का काम।

शमशान घाट के एक और रेलवे लाइन है जबकि दूसरी ओर फाटक से पंजाब की ओर इन बनने से बंद करवा दिया जबकि दूसरी ओर अंडरब्रिज निर्माण की सीसी वॉल खड़ी कर दिए जाने से रास्ता बंद हो गया। ऐसे में नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से अक्टूबर में यहां पड़े करीब 31 हजार टन कूड़ा निस्तारण के लिए टेंडर भी दिया जा चुका है।

फर्म सोना इंटरप्राइजेज ने इसके लिए काम शुरू कर दिया है लेकिन नप की ओर से चारदिवारी करवाए जाने तथा कूड़ा वाली जमीन को रास्ता नहीं मिलने से करोड़ों रुपये के टेंडर का मामला भी अधर में अटका हुआ है। इसके साथ में भाजपा नेता परिवार की जमीन होने के चलते यहां से वे कूड़ा हटाना तो चाहते हैं इसके लिए अपनी जमीन में नि:शुल्क रास्ता देने को भी तैयार हैं लेकिन नेता का परिवार यहां आवासीय क्षेत्र नजदीक होने के चलते कूड़ा निस्तारण केंद्र स्थाई बनने के पक्ष में नहीं है।

इससे पहले भी यह जमीन रेलवे लाइन पार होने के बावजूद एडिशनल अनाज मंडी बनाने के लिए भी मौजूदा सरकार में सीएम घोषणा तहत प्रस्तावित की जा चुकी है। लेकिन उसमें रिपोर्ट नॉट फीजिबल रही थी जबकि इससे पहले भाजपा नेता के परिवारिक खेतों से सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट स्थापित होने को लेकर भी लंबा विवाद रह चुका है। इस बारे में नगर परिषद प्रशासक कम एसडीएम अश्विनी कुमार का दावा है कि श्मशान घाट की जमीन नगर परिषद की मल्कियत में है। इसके लिए एसडीएम ने रास्ता निकालने के लिए दीवार निर्माण के आदेश जारी किए हुए हैं।

इधर, श्मशान घाट में 8 सदस्य समिति लेगी फैसला

इस बारे में नगर परिषद के मौजूदा प्रधान ऋषि गुप्ता ने कॉल पिक नहीं किया जबकि पूर्व प्रधान राजेश जिंदल व कमेटी सदस्य संजय मिड्ढा ने बताया कि नगर परिषद से रास्ते के लिए हमारे पास पत्र आए थे लेकिन समिति ने कोई रास्ता देने की सहमति नहीं जाहिर की है। मौजूदा प्रधान ने भी कमेटी में ऐसा कोई प्रस्ताव पारित नहीं किया। अपने स्तर पर उन्होंने किसी दबाव में फैसला माना हो सकता है लेकिन इस पर अब 8 सदस्य समिति फाइनल डिसीजन लेगी वही मान्य होगा। जहां दीवार निकाली जा रही है उसी एरिया में अग्निकांड पीड़ित बच्चों के सभी दबे हो सकते हैं जबकि उनकी याद में यहां कमरा भी बना हुआ है।

