डबवाली:चौक के पास जुआ खेलते 6 गिरफ्तार, 9090 राशि जब्त

डबवाली4 घंटे पहले
शहर में कबीर चौक के पास सरेआम जुआ खेलते 6 लोगों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के पास पुलिस ने 9 हजार 90 रुपए जुआ राशि भी जब्त की है और शहर के कई इलाकों में इसी प्रकार सरेआम जुआ खेले जाने का भी खुलासा हुआ है। मुखबिरी के आधार पर शहर पुलिस टीम ने कबीर चौक के पास छापेमारी करते हुए जुआ खेलते रंगे हाथ कुछ लोगों को धर दबोचा।

आरोपियों की पहचान पवन कुमार पुत्र छन्नु राम वासी नर सिह कालोनी पंजाब से 3830 रुपये, दुसरे ने विजय कुमार पुत्र तारा चन्द वासी वार्ड न. 10 मण्डी डबवाली से 510 रुपये, तीसरे जग्गा राम पुत्र काला राम वासी वार्ड न. 4 मण्डी डबवाली से 980 रुपये, चौथे छिन्दा पुत्र फकीरिया वासी वार्ड न. 4 राम बाग के पिछे वाली गली डबवाली से 650 रुपये, पांचवे पप्पु पुत्र रामफल वासी वार्ड न. 6 कबीर बस्ती मण्डी डबवाली से 1370 रुपये तथा छट्टे पवन कुमार पुत्र परस राम वासी वार्ड न. 4 मण्डी डबवाली से 430 रुपये जुआ राशि बरामद की है।

इसके अलावा जुआ खेल में भी चली चाल के 1320 रुपये व ताश पुलिस ने जब्त की है। शहर थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ गैंबलिंग एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करते हुए कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इसके अलावा शहर में अन्य स्थानों पर भी जुआ खेले जाने की सूचना के लिए मुखबिर अलर्ट कर दिए गए हैं और सभी जगह पर छापेमारी करते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

