डबवाली:सीडीएलयू के हेल्पर को होटल में पीटने के आरोप में केस दर्ज

डबवाली42 मिनट पहले
सिरसा हाईवे पर खुईयां मलकाना के पास स्थित एक होटल पर दो पक्षों में झगड़ा हो गया। जिसमें बाइक सवार दोस्त के साथ जा रहे सीडीएलयू के हेल्पर को पीट दिया। जिसकी शिकायत पर सदर पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पीड़ित संदीप सिंह पुत्र अंग्रेज सिंह निवासी गांव मिठड़ी ने बताया कि वह चौधरी देवी लाल यूनिवर्सिटी में हैल्पर के पद पर कार्यरत है और अपने दोस्त सुखजीत सिंह पुत्र छिंदर सिंह निवासी मिठड़ी के साथ भाखड़ा नहर खुईयां मलकाना के पास बाइक पर सवार होकर जा रहे थे।

वे डेविड होटल के नजदीक पहुंचे तो गुरदास पुत्र चेतन सिंह व उसके साथ 3 अन्य लोगों ने रास्ता रोक लिया और गुरदास ने डंडे से पीटा और उक्त लोगों के साथ मिलकर पिटाई की। जिसके बाद आसपास के लोगों ने उन्हें बचाया, लेकिन आरोपी उसे भविष्य में जान से मारने की धमकी देकर मौके से चले गए। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर सदर थाना पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और पीड़ित की शिकायत पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

लोहगढ़ के वार्ड नंबर 7 और 14 में पेयजल किल्लत, बढ़ी परेशानी

गांव लोहगढ़ में सर्दी के मौसम में भी पेयजल किल्लत के चलते ग्रामीणों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों ने जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खिलाफ रोष जाहिर करते हुए पेयजल समस्या का समाधान किए जाने की मांग की है। ग्रामीण पंचायत सदस्य राजमीत सिंह, जस्सा सिंह, विमला देवी, प्रवीण कुमार, कुलविंदर सिंह, लाल सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, रमेश कुमार, मंगा सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, जगदीश सिंह, निक्कू, मक्खन सिंह व अन्य ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 7 व 14 में पिछले कई दिनों से पेयजल पर्याप्त मात्रा में सप्लाई नहीं हो रहा। जिसके चलते मोहल्ला वासियों को दूरदराज से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बारे में कई बार अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाए जाने के बावजूद भी कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा। जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उपमंडल अधिकारी एसपी जैन ने स्थानीय स्टाफ से रिपोर्ट लेकर समाधान किया जाएगा।

