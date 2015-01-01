पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि का एक्शन:सभी खाद विक्रेताओं की दुकान पर विभाग के कर्मी तैनात

डबवाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब में यूरिया खाद की किल्लत के चलते सीमावर्ती जिले सिरसा में कृषि विभाग ने सभी खाद विक्रेताओं की दुकान पर कृषि विभाग के कर्मचारियों की तैनाती कर दी है। किसानों को हरियाणा के आधार कार्ड से पीओएस मशीन के तहत खाद बिक्री सुनिश्चित करने के साथ 15 बैग की लिमिट भी फिक्स कर दी गई है ताकि सभी किसानों को सिंचाई के दौर की जरूरत के अनुसार लगातार खाद मिलती रहे और कालाबाजारी पर नकेल कसी जा सके इसके साथ ही रोजाना 5:30 बजे स्टॉक रिपोर्ट भी मेंटेन करने की पाबंदी लगाई है।

डबवाली, कालावाली, सिरसा सहित जिले में खाद विक्रेताओं की ओर से पंजाब में यूरिया की खेप कालाबाजारी किए जाने का खुलासा होने के बाद सरकार के आदेश पर प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। सरकार की ओर से पुलिस व प्रशासन को कृषि विभाग के साथ सपोर्ट करने और नाकेबंदी पर यूरिया खाद लोडेड वाहनों की रिपोर्ट विभाग को देने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। साथ ही कृषि विभाग की ओर से भी जिले में प्रत्येक खाद विक्रेता के पास अपने स्टाफ की तैनाती कर दी गई है।

जिले भर में 54 खाद विक्रेताओं के पास कृषि विभाग के कर्मचारी रोजाना बिक्री पर निगरानी करेंगे और किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी पर उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत कराते हुए कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करेंगे। इसके लिए डीडीए बाबूलाल की ओर से आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। जिसकी पालना करते हुए कृषि विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने सभी खाद विक्रेताओं के स्टॉक को वेरिफाई करने के साथ दुकानों के बाहर स्टॉक और रेट तथा कृषि अधिकारियों के नाम नंबर बोर्ड मेंटेन करवाने। किसानों को कतार बद्ध एवं व्यवस्थित तरीके से लिमिट अनुसार 10 से 15 बैग प्रत्येक आधार कार्ड पर पीओएस मशीन से ही बिक्री सुनिश्चित की है।

इस बारे में कार्यकारी एसडीओ डॉ जितेंद्र अहलावत ने बताया कि सभी दुकानों पर आदेश के तहत स्टाफ को तुरंत तैनात कर दिया है। दिन रात हमारी टीम में चौकसी के साथ कार्रवाई कर रही है। डबवाली में रात को 3 ट्राली खाद पंजाब जाने से पहले पकड़ ली है। किसानों के लिए खाद की कोई किल्लत नहीं बल्कि कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए पूरी मुस्तैदी बरती जा रही है। खाद उपलब्ध करवाना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। किसान भी पहली, दूसरी सिंचाई और इसके बाद जरूरत के समय यूरिया खरीदे, एक साथ खाद न खरीद कर कृषि विभाग का सहयोग करें।

डीसी ने कहा कि कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की टीमें भी यूरिया के अनधिकृत मूवमेंट पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जिले में छापेमारी करें इस प्रकार के कार्य में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले फर्टिलाइजर का खाद लाइसेंस तुरंत प्रभाव से निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें