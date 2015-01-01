पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डबवाली:नवजात के शव को पहचाने के लिए प्रसूताओं का पता लगा रही पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलीका गांव में इसी माह जन्मे पांच बच्चे,

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
रोडी थाना के गांव अलीका में नवजात बच्चे की गली में मिली कटी हुई लाश का पता लगाने के लिए पुलिस कई एंगल से जांच आगे बढ़ा रही है। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से भी इसी माह जन्मे बच्चे और नवंबर प्रिडिक्ट डिलीवरी वाली गर्भवतियों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। गांव अलीका में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकॉर्ड अनुसार नवंबर माह में 5 बच्चों का जन्म हुआ है। जिनमें एक लड़की और एक लड़के की मौत भी हुई है लेकिन नवजात लड़की का अंतिम संस्कार जबकि नवजात लड़के का पंजाब में संस्कार किए जाने का जवाब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने दिया है। ऐसे में पुलिस ने नवजात की मृत्यु के अलावा मामले को अनचाहे कन्या भ्रूण हत्या व तांत्रिक क्रिया के शक में भी जांच शुरू कर दी है।

रोड़ी थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने आशा वर्कर ए एन एम से रिकॉर्ड लिया है। इसके अलावा मुखबिर टीम सक्रिय कर दी है और गांव व आसपास से नवजात की मौत के अलावा अनचाहा गर्भ, कन्या भ्रूण हत्या व तांत्रिक क्रिया के एंगल से भी पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है 23 नवंबर को सुबह अलीका गांव की गली में नवजात बच्चे की धड़ कटी लाश देखी जिसे कुत्ते नोच रहे थे। जिसके बाद रोड़ी थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और बच्चे के शव को सिरसा में पोस्टमार्टम कराकर रामबाग में अंतिम संस्कार कराया। नवजात बालक मेच्योर जन्म के कुछ दिन उपरांत मिट्टी में दबे होने पर कुत्तों द्वारा निकालकर गली में लाने या तांत्रिक क्रिया के चलते ऐसी हरकत होने के अलावा अनचाही बेटी आदि के एंगल पर भी पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

रिकॉर्ड अपडेट में लापरवाह है स्वास्थ्य विभाग

उल्लेखनीय है कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग का स्टाफ महिलाओं की गर्भावस्था और बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य एवम टीकाकरण को लेकर लगातार लापरवाही बरतता है। इसके चलते शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में सभी गर्भवती और बच्चों की स्टीक जानकारी विभाग के पास नहीं होती।जिसके चलते ऐसी घटनाएं अक्सर सामने आ रही है। विभागीय रिकॉर्ड अपडेट नहीं होने के चलते एएनएम को अत्याधुनिक ऐप भी दिए गए हैं लेकिन उसमें भी स्टाफ लापरवाह है और इसके चलते जिले में 93 ए एन एम को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने नोटिस भी जारी किया हुआ है।

पिछले महीने भी मोडी गांव के रामबाग में मिला था नवजात बच्चे का शव

पिछले माह इसी प्रकार मोडी गांव के रामबाग में नवजात का शव बिना सिर से विक्षिप्त अवस्था में मिला था। जिसे 20 अक्तूबर को दुर्गंध आने पर आसपास के खेतों से किसान ने अंतिम संस्कार किया था। इसके बाद मामले में कोई खुलासा नहीं हो सका और न ही प्रशासन की ओर से कोई गंभीरता से जांच की गई थी। अब ऐसा ही मामला रोड़ी थाना के गांव अलीका में सामने आया है।

