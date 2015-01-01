पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगवान भरोसे पंचायत मुख्यालय:कोई प्रमोट हुआ तो किसी का तबादला, अतिरिक्त कार्यभार वाले नदारद, बीडीपीओ ऑफिस में नहीं कोई काम करने वाला

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
उपमंडल में सिरसा रोड पर गोल चौक के पास स्थित खंड की सभी पंचायतों के मुख्यालय बीडीपीओ ऑफिस भगवान भरोसे चल रहा है। मंगलवार को दिनभर ऑफिस में कोई अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचे और इसके चलते जन सुनवाई नहीं हुई और ना ही ऑफिस में किसी कर्मचारी को अधिकारियों के ड्यूटी या अवकाश पर होने की पुष्टि हुई। इसके चलते ऑफिस में पहुंचने वाले लोग परेशान रहे और अधिकारियों ने आमजन के फोन भी अटेंड करना उचित नहीं समझा। जिसे राम भरोसे प्रशासन के प्रति नाराजगी बनी हुई है।

दरअसल स्थिति ऐसी है कि पिछले माह यहां से बीडीपीओ ओमप्रकाश का शिकायतों के चलते ट्रांसफर हो चुका है जबकि एसईपीओ भगवान दास को यहां से बीडीपीओ प्रमोट कर हिसार ट्रांसफर किया जा चुका है। इसके बावजूद कोई अधिकारी की नियुक्ति नहीं की गई है। इसके चलते बीडीपीओ ओढ़ा विवेक कुमार को एडिशनल चार्ज दिया है जबकि ऑफिस में पंचायती राज पटवारी का कार्यभार रिटायर्ड एसीपीओ सतपाल बिश्नोई देख रहे है लेकिन मंगलवार को सभी ऑफिस में नहीं आए।

इसके अलावा अकाउंटेंट दीपक कुमार लंबे समय से छुट्टी पर है जबकि एडिशनल कार्यभार देख रहे बड़ागुड़ा से असिस्टेंट जसविंदर सिंह ही ऑफिस में रहे। कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर प्रिंस, अप्रेंटिस अनमोल, क्लर्क संदीप शर्मा व फोर्थ क्लास स्टाफ मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा उपमंडल अधिकारी मुंशीराम जाखड़ भी ऑफिस नहीं आए न ही कोई जेई भी ऑफिस पहुंचे। जिससे आमजन की सुनवाई नहीं होने से पिछले काफी समय से लोग ऑफिस के चक्कर काटकर खाली लौट रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों को पेंशन, आवास योजना तथा पंचायती राज कार्यों की मांग एवं शिकायतों की जांच संबंधित मामले लंबित पड़े हुए हैं।

बिना सुनवाई कर रहे सीएम विंडो का निपटारा

राजपुरा माजरा में पंचायती जमीन को ठेके में देने पर हुए बड़े गबन के मामले में भी जांच नहीं कर भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। गांव रामपुरा निवासी कुलदीप ने बताया कि पंचायत के निर्माण कार्यों में हुए गड़बड़ी मामलों में सीएम विडो शिकायत पर जांच का आश्वासन पंचायत सचिव कुलदीप सिंह द्वारा दिया और एसडीओ मुंशीराम जाखड़ द्वारा मामले को बिना बताए सीएम विंडो बंद कर दी गई है। उल्लेखनीय है कि जेई नरेंद्र कौर, जेई हरजिंद्र सिंह निलोखेड़ी ट्रेनिंग पर गए हैं।

जिसे पूछो वही बोले-छुट्टी पर हूं

पंचायती राज पटवारी का कार्यभार देख रहे सतपाल बिश्नोई ने बताया कि उनके परिवार में मृत्यु हो चुकी है इसलिए छुट्टी पर है और राजस्थान में अपने गांव जा रहे है। इसी प्रकार पंचायती राज एसडीओ मुंशी राम जाखड़ ने बताया कि फिलहाल वे अवकाश पर हैं।

तीसरे ब्लॉक के तौर पर अभी मिला कार्यभार

इस बारे में एडिशनल कार्यभार देख रहे बीडीपीओ विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी ड्यूटी ओढ़ा है और इसके साथ चोपटा ब्लॉक का कार्यभार पहले से है, अब डबवाली का कार्यभार भी अभी मिला है। रोस्टर के अनुसार स्टाफ को बुलाया जा रहा है।

