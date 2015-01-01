पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच शुरू करने की मांग:डीसी रमेश चंद्र के ट्रांसफर के बाद रामगढ़ की गली निर्माण में गड़बड़ी की जांच अटकी

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
गांव रामगढ़ की गली निर्माण में ड्राइंग एस्टीमेट और नियमों का पालन नहीं करने के दोषी अधिकारियों पर होने वाली करवाई डीसी से ट्रांसफर के बाद अटक गई है। इधर, शिकायतकर्ता इंजीनियर राकेश कुलरिया ने भी चीफ सेक्रेटरी से मामले में ढिलाई बरतने वाले अधिकारियों पर एक्शन लेने और नए जिला उपायुक्त की जांच में दोषी सभी लोगों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए भ्रष्टाचारियों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की मांग की है। इससे पहले मामले में ग्राम सचिव को सस्पेंड करने और सरपंच को नोटिस तथा जेई और एसडीओ पर कार्रवाई के लिए निजी सुनवाई के दिन जिला उपायुक्त का ट्रांसफर हो जाने के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई व सभी गलियों की जांच भी शुरू नहीं हुई है।

मामले में दोषी जेई को प्रमोट कर सिरसा में एसडीओ बना दिया गया है जबकि दोषी एसडीओ को रिटायरमेंट के लाभ करवाई से पहले दिए जा रहे हैं। गांव रामगढ़ में 9 लाख 35 हजार रुपए एफएफसी ग्रांट से जून में पंचायत द्वारा बनाई जा रही गली में भास्कर की खबर और ग्रामीण की शिकायत आधार पर की गई जांच में ग्राम सचिव और सरपंच व पंचायती राज विभाग के उपमंडल अधिकारी और जेई दोषी पाए गए थे। इस मामले में ग्राम सचिव जगदीश लाल को तत्कालीन डीसी द्वारा तुरंत सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था और सरपंच जोगेंद्र सिंह का भी नोटिस के बावजूद एक्शन नहीं लिया जा रहा है।

इससे पहले मामले में एक्शन लेने वाले डीसी रमेश चंद्र का भी ट्रांसफर होने के बाद नए डीसी को ज्वाइन किए भी एक माह हो चुका है। इसके बावजूद सरपंच, जेई, एसडीओ पर कारवाई हुई और न ही गांव में सभी गलियों के निर्माण में ड्राइंग और एस्टीमेट का पालन न करने तथा क्वालिटी घटिया होने के आरोप में होने वाली सभी गलियों की विशेष जांच अब तक शुरू नहीं की गई है। इधर, मामले में भ्रष्टाचार उजागर करने वाले शिकायतकर्ता परिवार पर भी दबाव बनाया जा रहा है और इसके चलते लोगों में रोष पनप रहा है।

दरअसल गली निर्माण में एग्जीक्यूटिव एजेंसी पंचायत ने निर्माण डिजाइन और क्वालिटी मेंटेन नहीं की जबकि ड्राइंग और एस्टीमेट का पालन भी तकनीकी विभाग द्वारा नहीं करवाया गया। इससे पंचायती राज विभाग एक्सईएन की जुलाई में की गई जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जिला उपायुक्त रमेश चंद्र बिढान ने ग्राम सचिव को 8 सितम्बर को तुरंत प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया था जबकि सरपंच जोगेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ सस्पेंड करने से पहले सो काज नोटिस दिया वहीं मामले में दोषी एसडीओ और जेई के खिलाफ भी सर्विस रूल्स के तहत कार्रवाई के लिए दोनों के नाम तलब किए थे। 27 अक्टूबर को जिला उपायुक्त ने निजी सुनवाई का समय रखा. जिसमें सरपंच जोगिंदर सिंह के अलावा जेई व एसडीओ को भी तलब किया था, लेकिन इसी दिन डीसी का तबादला हो गया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि गांव रामगढ़ में पंचायत की ओर से एफएफसी ग्रांट से 9 लाख 35 हजार रूपए से गली निर्माण करने का एस्टीमेट मंजूर किया। जिसमें नाली बनाने व 2 लेयर में पत्थर डालने के साथ पीडब्ल्यूडी नियमों का पालन करने के लिए बड़ी रकम मंजूर की गई लेकिन पंचायत की ओर से अपने स्तर पर निर्माण करवाने के बजाय ठेकेदार के मार्फत इसका निर्माण किया और दोनों और पूरी नाली बनाने की बजाए अवैध तरीके से एक घर के लिए नाली बनाई और उसकी निकासी के लिए भी प्रबंध नहीं कर पीडब्ल्यूडी नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए गली में पत्थर भी एक बार में ही डाल दिया।

मामले ने सरपंच जोगेंद्र सिंह ने ठेकेदार से गली निर्माण कराए जाने का जवाब दिया था जबकि ठेकेदार ने इसे अस्वीकार करते हुए केवल माल सप्लाई और मिस्त्री देने का दावा किया था। इसके बाद दो बार गली को अवैध तरीके से उखाड़ कर डिजाइन भी बदलने की कोशिश की जा चुकी है। इस बारे में डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि मेरी जॉइनिंग से पहले का मामला है, अभी कुछ दिन पहले मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। मामले की फाइल तलब की गई है। जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

