पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जु्र्माना:रानियां और डबवाली में मास्क न लगाने वालों के काटे चालान

डबवाली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण पर काबू पाने के लिए थाना प्रभारी साधुराम के नेतृत्व में अभियान चलाया गया। जिसमें मास्क न लगाने वाले लोगों 10 के चालान काट कर 5000 रुपये जुर्माना किया गया। सार्वजनिक स्थान पर बैठने वाले लोगों को जागरूक किया गया। इस टीम में पीसीआर इंचार्ज इंद्र सिंह, राय साहब, राजकुमार ने लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक रहने के बारे में अवगत करवाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण तेज गति से बढ़ रहा है जिस पर काबू पाने के लिए सरकार निरंतर प्रयास कर रही है। इस कड़ी में आम जनता का फर्ज बनता है कि वे कोरोना के प्रति लापरवाही न बरतकर सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास् उन्होंने आम जनता से अपील करते हुए कहा कि जब तक कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार हो जाए तब तक सावधानी बरतते हुए सरकार के नियमों की पालना करें। थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि मास्क का प्रयोग न करने वाले लोगों के नियमित रूप से चालान किए जाएंगे तथा जुर्माना भी लगाया जाएगा।

वहीं डबवाली शहर के सिल्वर जुबली चौक पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा शनिवार को बिना मास्क घूम रहे वाहन चालकों के 10 चालान काटे। पुलिस टीम ने आमजन से मास्क पहनने का आह्वान किया और गैरजरूरी घर से बाहर बाजार में नहीं आने की अपील की। ट्रैफिक पुलिस इंचार्ज एसआई राजकुमार ने बताया कि स्पेशल अभियान के तहत कोविड-19 के चलते प्रशासन के एडवाइजरी के तहत बिना फेस मास्क घूम रहे वाहन चालकों को सचेत किया जा रहा है।

जिसके तहत लापरवाह 10 लोगों के चालान काटे और लोगों को मास्क लगाकर रखने के लिए जागरूक किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस की और से जन जागरण व करवाई का यह अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। इस मौके पर कॉन्स्टेबल मलकीत सिंह, कॉन्स्टेबल मुरारी, राम स्वरूप व अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें