आस्था:महर्षि वाल्मीकि मंदिर में श्री रामायण पाठ का प्रकाश, यज्ञ-अनुष्ठान 31 को

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

शहर में बस स्टैंड रोड स्थित महर्षि वाल्मीकि मंदिर में गुरुवार को भगवान वाल्मीकि जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में तीन दिवसीय आयोजन की शुरुआत हुई। जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व नगर पालिका प्रधान आशा वाल्मीकि व वेद प्रकाश वाल्मीकि ने शिरकत करते हुए ज्योति प्रज्जवलित की वही विशेष अतिथि ग्राम सचिव जगबीर पुहाल ने पूजन किया।

पंडित रमेश शास्त्री के सानिध्य में पूरे विधि-विधान से श्री रामायण पाठ का प्रकाश करवाया। मुख्यातिथि आशा वाल्मीकि व उनके पति वेद प्रकाश ने महर्षि वाल्मीकि की प्रतिमा के समक्ष ज्योति प्रज्ज्वलित की। इसके साथ पूजन ग्राम सचिव जगवीर पुहाल ने करवाया। मुख्य अतिथि आशा वाल्मीकि ने कहा कि श्री रामायण पाठ श्रवण करते हुए सभी श्रद्धालु धर्म साधना करें।

धार्मिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाने के साथ सर्व समाज की स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता के प्रति भी जिम्मेवार साबित होंगे। मंदिर के सेवक राकेश वाल्मीकि ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार को जेजेपी के जिलाध्यक्ष सर्वजीत सिंह मसीतां मुख्यतिथि के तौर पर पूजन करवाएंगे जबकि 31 अक्टूबर, शनिवार को श्री रामायण पाठ का भोग डाला जाएगा और यज्ञ होगा। जिसमें जेजेपी प्रवक्ता व ब्लॉक समिति मैंबर रणदीप सिंह मटदादू विशिष्ठ अतिथि के तौर आहुति देंगे। यज्ञ के बाद लंगर वरताया जाएगा। इस मौके पार्षद मधु बागड़ी, मनोज सिरसवाल, राशु सिरसवाल, सुखविंदर सिंह, पवन कुमार, प्रेम कनवाडिय़ा, हरजिंदर सिंह, जितेंद्र चावला व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

