लापरवाही:हाईवे पर पहले से लगे हैं लाइट पोल, उन्हीं के पास दोबारा लगाए ओपन वायरिंग से लाइन में खराबी आने की बढ़ेगी दिक्कत

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
शहर में नए टेंडर के तहत लगाई जा रही स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था में गली मोहल्लों के साथ नेशनल हाईवे पर भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। हाईवे पर पहले से लगे स्ट्रीट लाइट पोल पर नई एलईडी लाइट लगाने की बजाय उन्हीं के आसपास में नए पोल लगा लाइटें लगाई है। नए पोल पर भी बिजली लाइन अंडरग्राउंड नहीं की जा रही और पुराने पोल की तरह ऊपरी वायर पोल टू पोल की जा रही है। इससे बेवजह नए स्ट्रीट लाइट पोल लगाने में भी लाखों रुपए बजट बेवजह खर्च किया गया है।

शहर में स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था के नए प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शहर की सभी गलियों और हाईवे पर एलईडी लाइटें लगाई जा रही हैं। इसके चलते गलियों में कई जगह बिजली पोल पर ही स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई गई है जबकि राजनीतिक एवं प्रशासनिक प्रभाव वाले लोगों के घरों के पास बिना बिजली पोल भी अतिरिक्त स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाकर व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसके अलावा गलियों में जरूरत और तय मापदंड के अनुसार आई एस आई मार्क एल ई डी स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की बजाय कम वाट की स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाई जा रही है।

जिसके चलते शहर वासी नगर परिषद और प्रशासन को शिकायत भी कर रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार चौटाला हाईवे पर पहले से लगे स्ट्रीट लाइट पोल पर लाइट बदलकर एलइडी लगाने की बजाय उसी हाइट और दूरी पर नए पोल लगाए गए हैं। शहरवासी भोलाराम शर्मा, अश्वनी कुमार, विजयपाल, कुलदीप बिश्नोई, अंग्रेज सिंह, राजेंद्र मूंगा में अन्य ने बताया कि हाईवे पर पुराने बिजली पोल काफी मजबूत स्थिति में है। इसके बावजूद नए पोल लगाकर फिजूलखर्च किया जा रहा है। इसके चलते शहरवासी भोलाराम शर्मा ने मुख्यमंत्री को शिकायत भेजकर सीएम फ्लाइंग से स्ट्रीट लाइट में हो रहे भ्रष्टाचार की जांच करने तथा चौटाला हाईवे पर अतिरिक्त खर्च करने पर एक्शन लिए जाने की मांग की है।

इस बारे में नगर परिषद ईओ सुमन लता ने बताया कि इस विषय में पूरी जानकारी नहीं है। वही एक्स ई एन राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुराने पोल मजबूत नहीं है इसलिए नए पोल लगवाए गए हैं। अंडरग्राउंड वायरिंग के लिए भी काफी दिखते आ रही है। इससे पुराने पोल की तरह नए पोल पर भी ऊपरी वायर ही लगाई जा सकेगी।

