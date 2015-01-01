पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:आधी रात को धरने से भाकियू नेताओं को उठाकर थाने ले गई पुलिस, सुबह विरोध में किसानों ने नेशनल हाईवे पर लगाया जाम

डबवाली4 घंटे पहले
सिरसा। किसानों ने फूंका प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला।

सिरसा हाईवे पर खुइयां मलकाना टोल प्लाजा पर आधी रात को सिटी पुलिस ने 3 किसानों को उठा लिया। जिससे धरने पर रात को किसानों ने शोर मचाया और शांति पूर्वक धरने में बिना अपराध किसानों को उठाने का विरोध किया। जिससे पुलिस ने डंडे चलाएं और तेज रफ्तार गाड़ियों में किसानों को ले गए। गुस्साए किसानों ने टोल पर जाम लगा दिया और बड़ी संख्या में किसान मौके पर पहुंच गए।

रोड पर किसान दिनभर सरकार के खिलाफ रोष जाहिर करते रहे और पकड़े गए किसानों को न छोड़े जाने तक रास्ता खोलने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके चलते दिनभर हाईवे से वाहनों को ग्रामीण इलाकों से डायवर्ट कर चलाया।किसान जसवीर सिंह, संजय मिड्ढा, जसवंत सिंह, काला सिंह, रामकुमार, अजय व अन्य ने बताया कि आधी रात को अवैध तरीके से पुलिस ने किसानों को उठाया और विरोध करने पर डंडे चलाते हुए मानवाधिकारों का उल्लंघन किया है। जिसे किसानों में रोष है और दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन का दमन करने के अलावा किसानों को प्रताड़ित करने के लिए सरकार उचित कंडे अपना रही है जिसे किसान सहन नहीं करेंगे और जेल भरने को भी तैयार हैं।

किसानों की ओर से पिछले 28 अक्टूबर से सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए तीन कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए उनके द्वारा खुइयां मलकाना टोल प्लाजा को पर्ची मुक्त हेतु शांतिपूर्वक रोष प्रदर्शन व धरना दिया जा रहा है जिसमे कोई उल्लंघन नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि देर रात्रि सिटी थाना प्रभारी ईश्वर सिंह अपने दल-बल के साथ धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जबरदस्ती की है उसका खामियाजा भुगतना होगा। किसानों ने पुलिसकर्मियों के नशे में होने का भी आरोप लगाया है।

पुलिस ने किसान नेता एसपी सिंह मसीतां, गुरप्रेम सिंह, खुशपिंदर सिंह सहित कई किसानों को धरनास्थल से उठा ले गए हैं। इसके बाद किसानों ने सिरसा हाईवे पर धरना देकर जाम कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी मांग है कि पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से गिरफ्तार किए गए किसानों को छोड़ा जाए और शांतिपूर्ण धरना दे रहे किसानों के साथ जबरदस्ती करने वाले एसएचओ ईश्वर सिंह सहित किसानों पर डंडे चलाने वाली पुलिस पार्टी पर विभागीय कार्रवाई की मांग की।

किसान मंच के अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह भारूखेड़ा सहित तीन नेता गिरफ्तार, शांतिभंग की आशंका का लगाया चार्ज

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में सिरसा जिला में दो जगह किसान धरना लगाकर बैठे हैं। उनका नेतृत्व किसान मंच के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह भारूखेड़ा कर रहे हैं। भारूखेड़ा शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में धरने पर बैठते है। सोमवार रात को सबसे पहले सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस स्टेडियम पहुंची। वहां कुल 6 किसान रात को सो रहे थे। वहां से भारूखेड़ा को उठा लिया। दूसरे साथी विरोध करते रह गए। इधर डबवाली के पास खुइया मलकाना टोल के धरने पर से जबरदस्ती किसान नेता एसपी सिंह, गुरप्रेम सिंह को उठा लिया। वहीं कुछ नेताओं को उनके घर में जाकर ढूंढा गया।

इन नाकों पर सबसे अधिक सख्ती

किलियांवाली रोड डबवाली, मलोट रोड डबवाली बठिंडा रोड बॉर्डर डबवाली, पन्नीवाला मोरिका, टोल प्लाजा, खुईया मलकाना, देसू मलकाना, नौरंग नाका तख्तमल नाका, रोड़ी नाका, सुरतिया नाका, मुसाहिब वाला नाका, नरेल खेड़ा नाका, टोल प्लाजा भावदीन

पंजाब के किसान सिरसा से दिल्ली जा सकते हैं इसलिए रोकने के लिए 13 स्पेशल नाके लगाए

जिला प्रशासन की रणनीति के मुताबिक उन्हें आशंका है कि नई दिल्ली के लिए पंजाब के किसान बठिंडा से होते हुए सिरसा से दिल्ली जा सकते हैं। इसलिए उन्हें रोकने के लिए सबसे अधिक सख्ती पंजाब से आने वाले रास्तों पर ही की गई है। मीटिंग में अधिकारियों ने साफ आदेश दिए हैं कि पंजाब से आने वाले किसानों को जिला की सीमा में किसी हालत में नहीं घुसने दिया जाएगा। केवल इमरजेंसी सेवा की बहाली रहेगी। इसके लिए 13 स्पेशल नाके सीमा पर लगाए गए हैं। इसके लिए बकायदा 32 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किए जाएंगे। सभी एसडीएम और डीएसपी तैनात रहेंगे।

