पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:दिल्ली आंदोलन में किसानों के सहयोग को लेकर राशन और दान राशि भेजने के लिए की तैयारी

डबवालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डबवाली। शहर में शोरूम बंद करवा ड्यूटी देते किसान यूनियन सदस्य।

शहर में बुधवार को हरियाणा किसान एकता के आह्वान पर रिलायंस ट्रेंड्स मॉल को बंद करवा दिया। किसानों ने मॉल मैनेजर से बात कर अपील की व देशव्यापी आंदोलन के तहत चेतावनी भी दी। जिससे किसानों की अपील को स्वीकार करते हुए शटर डाउन कर दिया। बंद सुनिश्चित करने के लिए किसानों की टीम ने मॉल के बाहर सुरक्षा ड्यूटी भी दी। वहीं गांव-गांव में दिल्ली आंदोलन में सहयोग के लिए ट्रैक्टर ट्राली राशन और दान राशि भेजने के लिए बैठकें हुई। शहर और गांव में दिल्ली आंदोलन से लौटने वालों का भी स्वागत किया जा रहा है।

शहर के चौटाला हाईवे पर स्थित रिलायंस ट्रेंड मॉल पर पहुंचे किसानों ने मॉल कर्मियों से मुलाकात की। किसान देवव्रत बिश्नोई, संदीप सिंह, रविंदर ढिल्लों, भोला बराड़, राजविंदर ढिल्लों व अन्य ने कहा कि कारपोरेट घरानों में रिलायंस सरकार पर दबाव बना कृषि में इंटरफेयर कर रहा है और किसान स्थानीय स्टाफ और शोरूम का कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाना चाहते हैं।

इसलिए शोरूम बंद रखने की किसानों की अपील की। जिससे किसान संगठन सदस्यों और शॉपिंग मॉल मैनेजर पंकज वर्मा के बीच हुई बातचीत के बाद शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से मैनेजर ने मॉल को शटडाउन कर लिया। दिनभर मॉल बंद रखना सुनिश्चित करने को किसानों ने सुरक्षा ड्यूटी भी दी। उल्लेखनीय है कि किसान संगठनों ने कॉर्पोरेट के विरोध का रुख अख्तियार किया हुआ है और जिस में रिलायंस कंपनी के जिओ मोबाइल नंबर के अलावा शोरूम और पेट्रोल पंप का भी बाय काट करते हुए अब विरोध भी शुरू कर दिया है। किसान संगठनों के आह्वान से अवगत कराते हुए किसानों ने शोरूम शटडाउन करने की अपील की थी। जिसे किसी प्रकार की तनाव और तोड़फोड़ से बचाव के लिए स्वीकार करते हुए शट डाउन कर लिया गया है। आगामी दिनों में शोरूम खुले या बंद करने को लेकर भी मुख्यालय से मिलने वाले निर्देशों और स्थिति के अनुसार पालन किया जाएगा।

सहयोग के लिए गांव-गांव में हो रहीं बैठकें

दिल्ली में चल रहे है किसान आंदोलन में पहुंचने के लिए गांवों से रोजाना ट्रेक्टर ट्राली और निजी वाहनों में किसान जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही गांव गांव से दिल्ली आंदोलन के लिए राशन, ट्रैक्टर ट्राली व किसानों सहित सहयोग राशि पहुंचाने के लिए बैठक हो रही हैं। गांव राजपुरा माजरा, मसीतां मैं अन्य गांवों में किसानों ने बैठक कर डोर टू डोर आंदोलन के बारे में जागरूक करने तथा दिल्ली में किसानों के लिए आर्थिक सहयोग, मिष्ठान और अन्य राशन लंगर के तौर पर पहुंचाने का फैसला लिया है। इसके साथ ही दिल्ली आंदोलन में शामिल होकर आवाज बुलंद करने और वापस लौटने वालों का गांव-गांव में स्वागत भी किया जा रहा है। राष्ट्रीय किसान संगठन के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष मिट्ठू कंबोज ने बताया कि प्रत्येक किसान परिवार का समर्थन और सहयोग आंदोलन में विभिन्न तरीकों से पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें