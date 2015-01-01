पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:डबवाली से 300 बैग यूरिया खाद लेकर जा रहे थे पंजाब, दो विक्रेताओं सहित तीन पर मामला दर्ज

डबवाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से यूरिया खाद खरीद कर पंजाब में ले जाने की सूचना के बाद पहुंची कृषि विभाग की टीम में 300 बैग यूरिया खाद लोडिंग ट्रैक्टर ट्राली को जब्त किया। मामले में रात को शहर थाना पुलिस ने कृषि अधिकारियों की शिकायत पर आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में ट्रैक्टर चालक व दो खाद विक्रेता लाइसेंस होल्डरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पंजाब सीमा से सटे डबवाली शहर से कालांवाली और चौटाला तक के एरिया से पंजाब में बड़ी मात्रा में यूरिया व डीएपी खाद किल्लत के चलते अवैध तरीके से सप्लाई की जा रही है। चौटाला रोड पर एसडीएम ऑफिस के साथ गुरुनानक धर्म कांटा पर कृषि विभाग की टीम ने डीडीए के नेतृत्व में एक खाद लोडिंग ट्रैक्टर ट्राली की जांच की।

जिसमें चालक से पूछताछ के बाद इसका खुलासा हुआ है। जिसमें चालक अमरजीत सिंह निवासी पासवान चंगी सेजदा जिला गुरदासपुर पंजाब ने अपने अर्जुन ट्रेक्टर ट्राली से डबवाली अनाज मंडी दुकान नं 42 दी वेदान्त प्रिय कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी से 200 बैग व इफको से 100 बैग युरिया खरीद पंजाब में किल्लत के चलते ले जाने का दावा किया है।

पंजाब के सीमावर्ती इलाको में यूरिया और डीएपी की किल्लत के चलते अवैध तरीके से भेजे जाने की आशंका
पंजाब की ट्रैक्टर ट्राली में 300 बैग यूरिया खाद पकड़े जाने के बाद शहर की सभी खाद विक्रेताओं से बड़ी मात्रा में यूरिया और डीएपी खाद पंजाब में किल्लत के चलते अवैध तरीके से भेजे जाने की आशंका है। कृषि अधिकारी की शिकायत के आधार पर शहर थाना पुलिस ने आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम और फर्टिलाइजर कंट्रोल होल्डर 1985 एवं धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। इसके चलते सीमावर्ती इलाके के डबवाली से चौटाला और कालांवाली तक के खाद विक्रेताओं द्वारा पंजाब में बड़ी मात्रा में खाद कालाबाजारी किए जाने की आशंका है।

शहर थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर ईश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि कृषि विभाग के गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक अधिकारी सुभाष चंद्र की शिकायत के आधार पर अमरजीत सिंह पुत्र चानन सिंह, इफको बाजार लाइसेंस होल्डर संदेश कुमार पुत्र सोहनलाल, दी वेदांत प्रिय को ऑपरेटिव फ्रूट वेजिटेबल प्रोडक्शन मार्केटिंग सोसाइटी प्रोपराइटर सुनील कुमार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर 300 बैग यूरिया सहित ट्रैक्टर ट्राली जपत कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें