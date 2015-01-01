पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:जंडवाला में राज कैनाल पुल पर खाई में गिरा ट्रक, साइलेंसर से लगी पराली में आग

डबवाली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव जंडवाला बिश्नोईया में गोरी वाला रोड पर राज कनाल नहर के पुल के पास एक ट्रक बंदरों के झुंड को बचाते हुए खाई में गिर गया। ट्रक के साइलैंसर से वहां पड़ी पराली में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद राहगीरों ने इसकी सूचना फायर बिग्रेड को दी फायर बिग्रेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। गनीमत रहा कि ट्रक पेड़ों में अटक जाने से चालक बाल-बाल बच गया। ट्रक मालिक जगदीश कुमार पुत्र राम लाल निवासी रायसिंह वाली जिला गंगानगर, राजस्थान ने बताया कि उनका ड्राइवर अशोक कुमार गंगा से संगरिया रोड पर आ रहा था। जैसे ही वह राजस्थान केनाल नहर के पुल के पर पहुंचा तो पुल क्रॉस करते ही अचानक बंदरों का झुंड रोड पर आ गया।

जिसको बचाने के चक्कर में ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर सीधे खाई में गिर गया और सैलेनसर से वहां पर पड़ी पराली में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद राहगीरों ने इसकी सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड को दी फायर बिग्रेड चालक कृष्ण कुमार, फायरमैन देवानंद व विक्रम टीम ने आग पर काबू पाया और वहां खड़े पेड़ों में आग फैलने से बचाया।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि राजस्थान केनाल के पुल पर हैवी वाहनों का आवागमन दिन-रात रहता है वही स्कूल और रोडवेज बस से भी सिरसा संगरिया रोड पर इसके बीच गुजरती है लेकिन पुल की हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है। पहली बुर्जी भी दर्क चुकी है तथा बड़ा हादसा होने का खतरा बना हुआ है। इसके बावजूद राजस्थान केनाल के अधिकारी और लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी संज्ञान नहीं ले रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार पुल के दोनों ओर सुरक्षा साइन बोर्ड भी नहीं है। पुल संकरा होने से कई बार ऐसी दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें