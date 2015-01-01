पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद की कालाबाजारी:खाद से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली पकड़ने पर हंगामा, हाईवे रोका तो छोड़े

डबवाली | किसानों शनिवार देर रात हाईवे पर धरना दिया।
  • सिरसा में किसानों-पुलिस के बीच विवाद
  • पुलिस पर दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट के लगाए आरोप

यूरिया खाद ले जा रहे ट्रैक्टर ट्राली को शनिवार रात एसडीएम ने कृषि विभाग की टीम के साथ पकड़कर थाने में बंद करवा दिया। इसके विरोध में किसानों ने थाने के गेट पर धरना दे दिया। पुलिस ने किसानों से बातचीत की बजाए मारपीट कर अवैध हिरासत में लिया तो विवाद बढ़ गया। किसानों ने हाईवे पर धरना दे दिया। डीएसपी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामला शांत करवाया और किसानों के ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली भी छोड़ दिए गए, लेकिन किसान आरोपी पुलिस कर्मचारियों और एसडीएम को सस्पेंड कर कार्रवाई करने पर अड़े रहे।

शनिवार रात 8 बजे एसडीएम अश्वनी कुमार ने यूरिया खरीद को पंजाब में ले जाने के आरोप में 3 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों को रोककर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया था। एक में करीब 150 बैग कृभको यूरिया, जबकि दूसरे में 80 बैग थे। दूसरे ट्रैक्टर चालक सतनाम सिंह पुत्र महेन्दर सिंह निवासी तरनतारन ने बताया कि उसे पंजाब का बिल काटकर दीपक कुमार पुत्र ज्ञानचन्द निवासी व संचालक दुकान नं 135 ए ब्लॉक डबवाली ने दिए हैं।

इसके अलावा रोके गए अन्य ट्रैक्टर हरियाणा के जोगेवाला व शहर में आड़त रखने वाले किलियांवाली के किसानों के होने से विवाद हो गया। रविवार को किसान एसपी सिंह मसीता ने दर्द के चलते मेडिकल करवाया। किसान संगठनों ने थाना प्रभारी समेत पुलिस कर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। कृषि विभाग के एसडीओ डॉ. जितेंद्र अहलावत ने बताया कि खाद बेचने वाली फर्म हंसराज हमेश कुमार की सेल रोककर रिकॉर्ड जब्त कर दी है। किसानों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

रतिया में कृषि विभाग ने पंजाब बॉर्डर पर यूरिया खाद के 300 बैग पकड़े, चालक पर केस दर्ज

कृषि विभाग ने हांसपुर में पंजाब बॉर्डर पर यूरिया खाद के 300 थैलों से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पकड़ी है। पुलिस ने पंजाब के तरनतारण निवासी चालक जोवन प्रीत को हिरासत में लिया है। कृषि विभाग के गुणवत्ता अधिकारी महावीर प्रसाद की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज किया है। महावीर ने बताया कि रतिया क्षेत्र के कुछ गोदामों से हरियाणा के किसानों के हिस्से आई यूरिया खाद पंजाब के किसानों को बेची जा रही है। हांसपुर में खाद के थैलों से भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को चेक किया तो उसमें 300 थैले खाद थी। चालक से बिल मांगा तो उसके पास खाद का कोई बिल या रिकार्ड नहीं था। पूछताछ में चालक जोवन प्रीत ने बताया कि ये खाद वह रतिया के एक गोदाम से लाया है।

