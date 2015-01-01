पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर काबू:10 ग्राम हेरोइन सहित शराब ठेके के पास युवक गिरफ्तार

डबवाली3 घंटे पहले
शहर के अलीका रोड प्रेम नगर शराब ठेके के पास पुलिस ने एक युवक को हेरोइन सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान अजय पुत्र राजाराम निवासी गली नंबर 7 प्रेम नगर के तौर पर हुई है, जबकि सप्लायर भी आरा वाली गली निवासी गुरविर सिंह उर्फ गोरा पुत्र नत्था सिंह उर्फ देवराज है। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी।

शहर पुलिस टीम ने गश्त के दौरान शराब ठेके के पास एक युवक को शक के आधार पर तलाशी ली। जिसमें उसके पास हाथ में मोमी लिफाफा में पकड़ी 10 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद हुई। जिसकी पहचान अजय कुमार पुत्र राजाराम वासी गली 7 प्रेम नगर डबवाली 10 ग्राम हेराेइन हुई है। पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपी अजय कुमार ने खुलासा किया कि उक्त हेरोइन वह पास में भगवान दास आरा वाली गली निवासी गुरवीर सिंह उर्फ गोरा पुत्र नत्था सिंह उर्फ देवराज से खरीद कर लाया है।

जिसे पुलिस ने आरोपी अजय कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और उसके साथ सप्लायर गुरवीर सिंह उर्फ गोरा निवासी प्रेम नगर के खिलाफ भी एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करते हुए मामले की आगामी जांच करते हुए दूसरे आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। शहर के आउटर इलाके में नशा तस्करी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है और पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से बड़े तस्करों पर नकेल नहीं कसी जा रही।

अवैध शराब सहित एक पकड़ा

गांव जोगीवाला में पन्नीवाला रोड टी प्वाइंट पर गश्त के दौरान पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को अवैध शराब सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान विकास कुमार पुत्र सुरेन्द्र यादव गाव सिहपोखर थाना डोभी जिला गया बिहार हाल शेरगढ़ रोड गाव डबवाली के तौर पर हुई है। पुलिस टीम ने नाइट डेमोनेशन के दौरान गश्त करते हुए गांव जोगेवाला में टी प्वाइंट पर पन्नीवाला रोड की ओर से हुए आते हुए एक व्यक्ति को शक के आधार पर जांच की। जिसमें उसके पास अवैध तरीके से सात बोतल शराब बरामद हुई। पुलिस ने शराब को जब्त कर लिया और आरोपी पर एक्साइज एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है।

