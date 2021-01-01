पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बहिष्कार:सर्वजातीय श्योराण खाप 52 की पंचायत में भाजपा-जजपा नेताओं के विरोध का फैसला

ढिगावा मंडी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ढिगावा मंडी। खरकड़ी के धरना स्थल पर सर्वजातीय श्योराण खाप की बैठक में भाग लेते किसान व ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
ढिगावा मंडी। खरकड़ी के धरना स्थल पर सर्वजातीय श्योराण खाप की बैठक में भाग लेते किसान व ग्रामीण।

खरकड़ी धरने पर सर्व जातीय श्योराण खाप 52 की पंचायत महंत प्रेमनाथ की अध्यक्षता में हुई, जिसमें सभी कन्नियों व ग्रामीणों ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई। राजपाल नम्बरदार सिंघानी, गंगाराम श्योराण, दयाचंद सिद्धनवा, रतनसिंह अमीरवास, जगबीर चैहड़ कला, मुकेश नम्बरदार कासनी, अशोक शास्त्री चैहड़ कला, संदीप खरकड़ी, करणसिंह गोठड़ा, देवेंद्र नकीपुर, सतबीर ओबरा, संजय बिसलवास, सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने अलग अलग सुझाव दिए, जिनमें से 5 सुझाव प्रस्तावों को सर्वसहमति से पारित किया।

मंच संचालक सुनील खरकड़ी ने बताया कि सर्व खाप हरियाणा का समर्थन करते हुए भाजपा व जेजेपी के चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों का बहिष्कार किया जाए। प्रत्येक गांव में कमेटी बनाकर स्थानीय धरनों को मजबूत करते हुए दिल्ली धरनों पर प्रत्येक गांव से संख्या बढ़ाई जाए। 26 जनवरी को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जो षडयंत्र रचा उसका सर्वसम्मति से निंदा प्रस्ताव पास किया। किसान आंदोलन को ओर अधिक मजबूती देने के लिए सर्वजातीय श्योराण खाप की कमेटी का गठन किया गया जो केवल किसान आंदोलन की सफलता तक कार्यरत रहेगी। उपस्थित सभी किसानों ने उपरोक्त सभी प्रस्तावों को पास किया गया।

