रोष:बाजरे की खरीद नहीं होने से गुस्साए किसान बैठे धरने पर

ऐलनाबाद4 घंटे पहले
सरकार के आदेशानुसार अनाज मंडी में बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद ना होने से गुस्साए किसानों ने मंगलवार को मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना दिया। इस धरने का नेतृत्व किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रकाश ममेरां ने किया। किसानों के धरने पर बैठने के पश्चात मार्केट कमेटी सचिव दीपक कुमार ने कुछ ही समय पश्चात बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद शुरू करवा दी।

जिसके पश्चात किसानों ने अपना धरना समाप्त कर लिया। प्रकाश ममेरां ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेशानुसार बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद आगामी 27 नवम्बर तक की जानी है, लेकिन स्थानीय अनाज मण्डी में सरकार के आदेशों की अवहेलना की जा रही है। जिसके चलते बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद शुरू नहीं हुई।

उन्होंने बताया कि बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद समय पर शुरू नहीं होने के कारण आज उन्हें मजबूरन अपने पांच सदस्यों सहित मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय के समक्ष धरने पर बैठना पड़ा। वहीं मार्केट कमेटी सचिव दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद शुरू करवा दी गई है, जोकि सरकार के आदेशानुसार की करवाई जा रही है।

