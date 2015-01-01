पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐलनाबाद:गंगानगर-तिलक ब्रिज ट्रेन चलाने की मांग, रेल मंत्री को भेजा ज्ञापन

ऐलनाबादएक घंटा पहले
शहर वासियों ने रेल मंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन भेज कर गंगानगर- तिलक ब्रिज ट्रेन पुनःचलाने की मांग की है। यह ज्ञापन शुक्रवार को ऐलनाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन के स्टेशन मास्टर के मार्फत रेल मंत्री को भेजा गया। ज्ञापन में शहरवासियों ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के चलते रेल परिचालन पिछले 8 महीने से बंद है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से श्रीगंगानगर- बांद्रा स्पेशल ट्रेन सेवा शुरू की गई है, जिससे इस ट्रैक से जुड़े यात्रियों को भारी सुविधा हुई है तथा वे जयपुर,अहमदाबाद, मुंबई की यात्रा सस्ते और सुलभ साधन से कर सकते हैं।

मगर दिल्ली देश की राजधानी है और श्री गंगानगर -तिलक ब्रिज ट्रेन सेवा शुरू नहीं होने से इस रेलमार्ग के हजारों यात्रियों व्यापारियों, कर्मचारियों को भारी असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए गंगानगर तिलक ब्रिज ट्रेन को जल्द पुनः शुरू किया जाए ताकि लोगों को राजधानी पहुंचने के लिए रेल का सस्ता व सुलभ साधन मुहैया हो सके।

ज्ञापन की एक प्रति उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे बीकानेर डिवीजन के डीआरएम को भी भेजी गई है। इस अवसर पर गुरमीत सिंह, नवीन कुमार, संदीप, एमपी तंवर, राजेंद्र,पवन,रोहित, राजू, जगतार सिंह रंधावा, सुशील पारीक, रूप राम जैपाल,शंकर तंवर, राकेश कुमार, रोहित आदि मौजूद थे।

शिक्षाविद् की याद में रक्तदान शिविर एवं सैनिक परिवार सम्मान 10 को

गांव गंगा में गुरु जंभेश्वर स्कूल प्रांगण में आगामी 10 नवंबर को शिक्षाविद व स्कूल संस्थापक स्वर्गीय रामकुमार बिश्नोई की 16वीं पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि रक्तदान शिविर एवं सैनिक परिवार सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन होगा। इसमें गांव व आसपास के इलाके से लोग रक्तदान करेंगे जबकि गांव के सभी सेना में ड्यूटी दे रहे सैनिक परिवार को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। जपुलिस अधीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह अध्यक्षता करेंगे।बिश्नोई सभा गंगा के प्रधान रामजी लाल गोदारा व वेदप्रकाश ने बताया कि स्कूल में संस्थापक राम कुमार विश्नोई की पुण्यतिथि पर रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाता है।

