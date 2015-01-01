पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:5289 मीटर ऊंची माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पीक फतह करने पर पर्वतारोही हुकम चंद सम्मानित

ऐलनाबाद/हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
हुकम चंद का फाइल फोटो।

शहर की ममेरा रोड पर स्थित नामधारी गुरुद्वारा में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में नामधारी विद्यक जत्थे ने पर्वतारोही हुकम चंद उर्फ चाँद माही को 5289 मीटर ऊंची माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पीक फतह करने पर सम्मानित किया। संस्था की ओर से उन्हें सम्मान स्वरूप सरोपा और 2100 रुपये नगद राशि दी गई।

शहर के वार्ड 12 निवासी हुकम चंद उर्फ चांद माही ने बताया कि वे झोपड़ी में रहने वाले एक अत्यंत गरीब परिवार में पैदा हुए है। उन्होंने अपनी मेहनत के बल पर पर्वतारोहण सीखा। उन्होंने एक सप्ताह पूर्व ही रॉक फॉल, स्नो फॉल, -25 डिग्री तापमान जैसी विषम परिस्थतियों से लड़कर इस चोटी पर विजय हासिल की है।

वे जल्द ही 7135 मीटर ऊंची माउंट नून और फिर उसके बाद 8848 मीटर ऊंची दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची चोटी माउंट एवरेस्ट पर चढ़ाई करने के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर रहे है, लेकिन उसके लिए धन की कमी आड़े आ रही है।

उन्होंने दानी सज्जनों से इस कार्य के लिए आर्थिक सहयोग करने की अपील की है ताकि वे भी माउंट एवरेस्ट पर देश का झण्डा फहराकर ऐलनाबाद का नाम रोशन कर सके। उन्होंने हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए नामधारी विद्यक जत्थे के सभी साथियों का धन्यवाद किया। कार्यक्रम में मास्टर अमरीक सिंह (अंतराष्ट्रीय लेखक), सूबा बलदेव सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह चाना, हरजिंदर सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह सहित अन्य कई सदस्य भी उपस्थित रहे।

