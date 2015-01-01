पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐलनाबाद:इंटर यूनिवर्सिटी खेल प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले खिलाड़ी सम्मानित, छात्राओं को ट्रैक सूट, प्रमाण-पत्र प्रदान किए

चौधरी मनीराम झोरड़ राजकीय महाविद्यालय में प्राचार्य रणजीत सिंह की अध्यक्षता तथा स्पोर्ट्स के अध्यक्ष साधा सिंह के संयोजन में एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में इंटर यूनिवर्सिटी खेल प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को ट्रैक सूट, इनाम राशि तथा प्रमाण-पत्र प्रदान किए गए।

महाविद्यालय के छात्र विनोद नैन ने आर्चरी सत्र 2016-17 नरेश कुमार, पंकज तथा अभिषेक ने कबड्डी सत्र 2018-19 रजनीश कुमार ने नेट बाल, विक्रम ने सॉफ्ट बाल, बिक्रमजीत सिंह सुरेंद्र सिंह, तारा देवी, सोनू देवी,किरण बाला,किरण देवी तथा बलराज सिंह ने हैंडबॉल सत्र 2019-20 में भाग लिया था। प्राचार्य रणजीत सिंह ने कहा कि इन विद्यार्थियों ने शिक्षा के साथ-साथ महाविद्यालय का नाम भी रोशन किया है।

तथा ऐसे छात्र- छात्राएं महाविद्यालय के साथ-साथ देश की धरोहर होती है।उन्होंने सभी को बधाई देते हुए शुभकामनाएं दी तथा उनके सुखद भविष्य की मंगल कामना भी की। प्राचार्य ने स्पोर्ट्स के अध्यक्ष साधा सिंह को भी बधाई दी क्योंकि उनके मार्गदर्शन में ही विद्यार्थियों ने खेल के क्षेत्र में महाविद्यालय का नाम रोशन किया है। इस मौके पर मदन गोपाल भाकर,डॉ. शीशपाल हरडू , डॉ. शत्रु जीत सिंह, डॉ. रमेश कुमार, डॉ. अमनप्रीत कौर, डॉ. सुगन सिंह, कुलजीत कौर, सुरेश कुमारी, डॉ.जोगिंदर सिंह, अशोक कुमार, राजेश सिंहमार, डॉ. कविता चौधरी,राजेश सोनी आदि स्टाफ सदस्य मौजूद थे।

