कोविड-19:नवंबर के 10 दिनों में काेराेना से 13 मौतें, एक दिन में तीन लोगों की गई जान, जिले में 62 और पॉजिटिव मिले

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से हो रही मौतों का सिलसिला रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि नवंबर के 10 दिनों में अब तक 13 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को जिले में एक दिन में 3 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ ही जिले में मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 72 पहुंच गया है। कोरोना से मरने वालों में रतिया के दो तथा एक व्यक्ति गांव अहली सदर का है।

रतिया के दोनों व्यक्ति अग्रोहा मेडिकल में तथा अहली सदर निवासी व्यक्ति शहर के ही एक निजी अस्पताल में एडमिट था जहां उनकी मौत हो गई। इनमें से एक हर्ट तथा दो शुगर के मरीज थे। वहीं जिले में 62 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसी केस साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3492 हो गई है। इनमें से 2966 ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना के 455 एक्टिव केस हैं।

सीएचसी रतिया में 2 डॉक्टर मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव

भट्टूकलां निवासी 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, दड़ौली निवासी 25 वर्षीय महिला, इंद्रपुरा निवासी 44 वर्षीय महिला, मॉडल टाउन निवासी 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गोरखपुर प्लांट निवासी 33 वर्षीय महिला, 32 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 15 वर्षीय युवक, अहलीसदर निवासी 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, जगजीवनपुरा निवासी 50 वर्षीय महिला, शिवनगर निवासी 16 वर्षीय युवक, हरनाम कॉलोनी निवासी 28 वर्षीय युवक, नागपुर निवासी 22 वर्षीय युवक, जमालपुर शेखां 28 वर्षीय युवक व उसकी पत्नी, रत्ताखेड़ा निवासी 26 वर्षीय महिला, जमालपुर निवासी 32 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, टोहाना के रामनगर निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवक, टोहाना निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवक, 19 वर्षीय युवती, इंद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी 15 युवक, रामनगर निवासी 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उनकी बेटी, ललौदा निवासी 56 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रामनगर निवासी 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उनका 15 वर्षीय बेटा, पत्नी, बेटी, भूना निवासी 62 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, कनोह निवासी 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भूना वार्ड 5 निवासी 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सीएचसी रतिया से 28 वर्षीय डॉक्टर, 34 वर्षीय डॉक्टर, रतिया मॉडल टाउन से 70 वर्षीय महिला पॉजिटिव मिली है।

भोडा होशनाक में 4 डेंगू पॉजिटिव मिले

नेशनल हाइवे स्थित गांव भोडा होशनाक में डेंगू के 4 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। इसी के साथ ही जिले में डेंगू के कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 34 हो गई है। एक गांव में 4 केस मिलने पर विभाग ने पूरे गांव में बुखार की चेकिंग को लेकर सर्वे शुरू किया है तथा पूरे गांव में घर-घर जाकर फोगिंग करवाई जा रही है।

