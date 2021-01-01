पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रपोजल तैयार:17.98 वर्ग किमी. बढ़ेगा नप का एरिया, मिलेंगी सुविधाएं

फतेहाबाद
  • जिला प्रशासन ने तैयार किया प्रपोजल, शहर में शामिल होंगी स्वामीनगर,आजाद नगर, हंस, हरनाम व कालीदास काॅलोनी

शहर के साथ लगती कॉलोनियों व आजाद नगर ग्राम पंचायत को जल्द ही नगर परिषद में शामिल किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने नगर परिषद का एरिया बढ़ाने का प्रपोजल तैयार कर लिया है। नए प्रपोजल के हिसाब से शहर की सीमा को 17.98 वर्ग किलोमीटर बढ़ाए जाने का प्रस्ताव है। ऐसा होने से शहर के साथ लगता स्वामीनगर, हंस कॉलोनी, कालीदास कॉलोनी, हरनाम सिंह कालोनी व आजाद नगर ग्राम पंचायत शहर की सीमा में यानि नगर परिषद के अधीन आ जाएंगी।

ये होगी शहर की नई सीमा

प्रपोजल के अनुसार पूर्व में हिसार रोड स्थित बाइपास नई सीमा होगी। इसके बाद उतर दिशा से होते हुए बाइपास को ही नई सीमा तय किया गया है, जिसमें भूना रोड, मांजरा रोड, रतिया रोड, हांसपुर कट तथा पश्चिम में दरियापुर बाइपास पुल तक नई सीमा प्रस्तावित किया है।

दक्षिण दिशा में ये होगी सीमा : पश्चिम में दरियापुर बाइपास पुल से दक्षिण में सिरसा रोड पर बनी अनाज मंडी, बीघड़ रोड स्थित डीएवी, मताना व पुलिस लाइन के बीच से होते हुए नई सीमा पावर ग्रिड के सामने पूरी होगी।

नप में आएंगे ये संस्थान : नगर परिषद का एरिया बढ़ने से नया बस स्टैंड, अनाज मंडी, पुलिस लाइन, पावर ग्रिड, कई मैरिज पैलेस, कई उद्योग, सोमा व अल्फा सिटी तथा हुड्डा सेक्टर नगर परिषद के अंडर आ जाएंगे।

देना होगा टैक्स

एरिया बढ़ने के बाद नगर परिषद में शामिल होने वाली कॉलोनियों का विकास होगा। इनमें सीवरेज लाइन, स्ट्रीट लाइटें, पानी की उचित व्यवस्था, सफाई सहित कई प्रकार की सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। वहीं इन सेवाओं के लिए नागरिकों को टैक्स भी देना होगा।

भेजे हुए प्रस्ताव

जिले में 5 नई ग्राम पंचायतें बनाने के प्रस्ताव जिला पंचायत विभाग ने सरकार को भेजे हुए हैं। इन पांच प्रस्तावों में स्वामीनगर-हंस कॉलोनी जो मताना ग्राम पंचायत के अधीन आती है को अलग पंचायत बनाने का प्रस्ताव पंचायत विभाग ने सरकार को भेजा हुआ है।

जानिए दायरा बढ़ाने की प्रक्रिया

यहां बता दें कि नगर परिषद का एरिया बढ़ाने के लिए नगर परिषद के अधिकारी प्रस्ताव तैयार करते हैं। आसपास का जो एरिया शामिल किया जाना है वहां की ग्राम पंचायतों के रेजूलेशन लिए जाते हैं। इसके बाद डीसी की अध्यक्षता में नगर परिषद, राजस्व व पंचायत विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक में प्रस्ताव पास कर अप्रूवल के लिए सरकार को भेजती है, जहां कैबिनेट की बैठक में प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी जाती है।

नगर परिषद का एरिया बढ़ाने के लिए प्रपोजल तैयार किया गया है, जिसके तहत एरिया को 17.98 वर्ग किलोमीटर बढ़ाए जाने का प्रस्ताव है। डीसी साहब की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली बैठक में पास होने के बाद प्रस्ताव सरकार को भेजा जाएगा। बैठक जल्द ही आयोजित होगी।'' -समवर्तक सिंह, एडीसी एवं डीएमसी।

