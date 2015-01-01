पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टर रेट प्रस्तावित:फतेहाबाद शहर के कॉर्मशियल एरिया में 20%, रतिया में 30% और टोहाना के कलेक्टर रेट में 13% वृद्धि प्रस्तावित

फतेहाबाद25 मिनट पहले
फतेहाबाद शहर का दृश्य।
  • जिले के कलेक्टर रेट प्रस्तावित, 15 जनवरी तक दर्ज करवा सकते हैं आपत्ति
  • एमपी रोही में कृषि भूमि में सबसे अधिक 22 फीसदी बढ़ाेतरी,कुलां में सभी क्षेत्रों में 10, भूना और जाखल में भी 14 फीसदी तक महंगी होगी प्राॅपर्टी

जिला प्रशासन ने पूरे जिले के शहरी, रिहायशी, कमर्शियल, कृषि व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के कलेक्टर रेट में प्रस्तावित बढ़ोतरी की सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची को प्रशासन ने फतेहाबाद जिले की वेबसाइट डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट फतेहाबाद डॉट एनआईसी डॉट आईएन पर अपलोड किया है। जहां से कोई भी नागरिक अपने क्षेत्र के प्रस्तावित कलेक्टर रेट चेक कर सकता है।

प्रशासन द्वारा प्रस्तावित किए गए कलेक्टर रेट में यदि किसी भी नागरिक को कोई आपत्ति है तो वह अपनी आपत्ति आगामी 15 जनवरी तक लघु सचिवालय स्थित डीसी कार्यालय दर्ज करवा सकता है। जारी कलेक्टर रेटों में शहरी क्षेत्र में रतिया शहर में सबसे अधिक 30 फीसदी, फतेहाबाद में 20 तथा टोहाना में 13 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित की गई है। इसके अलावा जिले भर में ग्रामीण व कृषि जमीनों के कलेक्टर रेटों में भी 10 से 12 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है। यहां बता दें कि 15 जनवरी के बाद आपत्तियों का समाधान कर रेट मुख्यालय को भेजे जाएंगे। वहां से अंतिम स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद कलेक्टर रेटों का प्रकाशन मार्च में किया जाएगा।

शहर के साथ लगती कृषि भूमि के कलेक्टर रेटों में भी बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है। इनमें रतिया रोड स्थित ढाणी ठोबा, रतिया चुंगी, हांसपुर रोड पर 10 फीसदी से 16 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है। वहीं बीघड़ रोड पर 11, धांगड़ बाइपास 2 एकड़ तक कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं तथा गांव एमपी रोही में कृषि भूमि के कलेक्टर रेटों में 22 फीसदी व कुम्हारिया में 11 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है।

भट्टू शहरी क्षेत्र के मॉडल टाउन एरिया में अधिकतम 21.21 % की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित

भट्‌टू शहरी क्षेत्र में 10 फीसदी से लेकर अधिकतम 13.33 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है। इनमें अनाज मंडी में प्लाट व दुकान तथा अनाज मंडी के आसपास 10.71 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी है। सामान्य अस्पताल एरिया में 11.29, मॉडल टाउन एरिया में 21.21, फतेहाबाद रोड पर 13 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है। वहीं कृषि भूमि में गांव किरढ़ान, मेहूवाला, ढाबी खूर्द,शेखुपुर दड़ौली गांवों में नहरी जमीनों में 13 फीसदी तक तथा गैर नहरी जमीनों में 9 से 10 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी प्रस्तावित है।

कुलां एरिया में सभी क्षेत्रों में 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ेंगे कलेक्टर रेट

राजस्व विभाग द्वारा पोर्टल पर अपडेट की गई कलेक्टर रेटों की सूची के अनुसार कुलां में सिर्फ गांव सलेमपुरी की नहरी भूमि में 11 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी को छोड़कर बाकी सभी क्षेत्रों में कलेक्टर रेट में 10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। इनमें सभी प्रकार के रिहायशी, सड़कों के किनारे वाले एरिया, गलियों में बनी दुकाने, व तहसील के अंडर आने वाले सभी गांवों के जमीन व प्लाट शामिल हैं।

