तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:दो दिनों में 160 स्थानों पर जले फसल अवशेष 201 एफआईआर दर्ज, 369 रहा एक्यूआई

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिले में आए दिन फसल अवशेष जलाने के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। पिछले 2 दिनों में जिले में फसल अवशेष जलने के 160 मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ ही हरसेक से भेजी गई लोकेशन की संख्या बढ़कर 750 हो गई है। हालांकि कृषि विभाग इनमें से 47 फीसदी लोकेशन फेक बता रहा है। विभाग अब तक सवा 300 किसानों के खिलाफ फसल अवशेष जलाने के चलते 201 एफआईआर दर्ज करवा चुका है।

वहीं पिछले 3 दिनों से लगातार दिन में हवा की गति तेज रहने के चलते एक्यूआई में कमी आई है। मंगलवार को जिले का अधिकतम एक्यूआई 369 दर्ज किया गया। दोपहर बार जिले का एक्यूआई 300 से भी कम रहा।हालांकि शाम से समय एक बार फिर प्रदूषण के स्तर में बढ़ोतरी हुई। यहां बता दें कि जिले में अब तक 50 फीसदी धान की फसल की कटाई हो चुकी है।

मताना में विधायक ने रखी जलघर की आधारशिला

गांव मताना में तीन एकड़ भूमि पर बनने वाले नहरी आधारित स्वतंत्र जलघर की आधारशिला रखी गई। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि के तौर विधायक दुड़ाराम पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा है कि नागरिकों को स्वच्छ और पर्याप्त पेयजल सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना प्रदेश सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकताओं में है। शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लोगों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में स्वच्छ पेयजल उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है। इस जलघर पर 2 करोड़ 3 लाख रुपये की लागत आएगी और यह छह माह में बनकर तैयार होगा। इसके अलावा विधायक ने गांव ढाबी खुर्द में जलघर के विस्तारीकरण कार्य का भी शुभारंभ किया। जलघर के विस्तारीकरण कार्य पर एक करोड़ रुपये की राशि खर्च की जाएगी।

