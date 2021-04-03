पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन स्थल में परेशानी:पंचकूला से 31 किमी. दूर मोरनी में पेट्रोल पंप न होने से लोग परेशान

मोरनी2 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा के इकलौते पर्वतीय पर्यटन स्थल मोरनी का दृश्य - Dainik Bhaskar
हरियाणा के इकलौते पर्वतीय पर्यटन स्थल मोरनी का दृश्य
  • पेट्रोल पंप पर तेल खत्म होने पर अकसर परेशान होते हैं सैलानी और लाेग

देश विदेश में पर्यटन केंद्र के तौर पर प्रसिद्ध हरियाणा के इकलौते पर्यटन स्थल मोरनी में आज के आधुनिक समय में पेट्रोल पंप का न होना यहां घूमने आने वाले सैलानियों व स्थानीय लोगों को खल रहा है। यहां पेट्रोल पंप के अभाव में सैलानियों व लोगों को अक्सर गाड़ियों में धक्का लगाते हुए व पेट्रोल की तलाश करते हुए परेशान देखा जा सकता है।

सैलानियों व लोगों की मांग है कि सरकार यहां शीघ्र पेट्रोल पंप लगवाए जिससे सैलानियों के साथ-साथ आम लोगों को भी सुविधा हो सके। पंचकूला से 31 किमी की दूरी पर 30 से 40 हजार की अबादी में बसा मोरनी खंड हरियाणा का इकलौता पर्वतीय पर्यटन स्थल जिसे अब तक पूर्व की प्रदेश सरकारों ने गत 10 सालों से इस पर्वतीय स्थल को विश्व विख्यात करने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए है। मगर विकास की मूलभूत सुविधा पेट्रोल पंप की कमी को दूर करने के लिए किसी के प्रयास सिरे नहीं चढ़े है।

हर वीकेंड पर मोरनी के टिक्कर ताल व मोरनी कस्बे में हजारों की संख्या में सैलानी परिवार सहित घूमने आ रहे है। लेकिन न तो पर्यटन विभाग द्वारा ऐसा कोई सूचना बोर्ड ही पंचकूला आगमन पर लगाया गया है, जो उन्हें यह बता दे की मोरनी में आने से पहले अपनी पेट्रोल की टेंकी फुल करवाकर आए क्योंकि इस बेहतरीन पर्यटन स्थल पर कोई भी पेट्रोल पंप नहीं है।

सैलानी बोले विकास के दावे पेट्रोल पंप के बिना खोखले: मोरनी घूमने आने वाल सैलानी अनील कुमार चंडीगढ़, सुनिल कुमार अंबाला, नवप्रीत खन्ना, रशमी गोबिंदगढ़ पंजाब, राजीव यमुनानगर आदि ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा इस पर्यटन केंद्र को बेहतर बनाने के लिए करोड़ों खर्च किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन इस स्थल पर पेट्रोल पंप का न होना प्रशासन के विकास के दावों की पोल खोलता है।

पेट्रोल के अभाव में लोग लगाते है गाडियों को धक्का: गाडी में पेट्रोल खत्म हो जाने के कारण यहां पहुंचने वाले पर्यटकों को कई बार धक्का लगाते देखा जा सकता है। लोगों ने आमदनी व सुसुविधा के लिए दुकानों पर पेट्रोल रखा हुआ है, जो थोड़े मंहगे दामों पर पेट्रोल बेचते है।

