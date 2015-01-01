पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्याेहार पर महामारी का असर:दिवाली पर मकानों में पेंट करवाने का रुझान 40% कम

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
फेस्टिवल सीजन पर पहले जहां आमतौर पर लोग अपने मकानों व दुकानों काे पेंट कराने में व्यस्त हो जाते थे, हरेक गली-मोहल्ले में पेंट होता देखा जाता रहा है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा कम ही देखने को मिल रहा है। इस सीजन में केवल जरूरत वाले लोगों ने ही अपने भवनों पर पेंट कराया है। बाकी बड़े भवनों को पेंट कराने से परहेज किया गया है। वहीं इससे जहां पेंट बेचने वालों में पहले वाला उत्साह नहीं दिख रहा। इसके पीछे कोरोना काल सबसे बड़ा कारण माना जा रहा है। लोग इस तरह के कामों से बचने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

पिछले सीजन की तुलना में अबकी बार काम कम

फव्वारा चौक स्थित प्रिंस प्लाइवुड एवं पेंट्स के संचालक पवन नागपाल ने बताया कि इस बार पिछले सीजन की तुलना में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत काम कम है। पहले इन दिनों में काफी लोग अपने मकान व दुकान में पेंट कराते थे, जिससे पेंट व अन्य सामान की खूब बिक्री होती थी, लेकिन इस बार लोगों का रुझान कम देखने को मिल रहा है। छुटपुट एरिया के पेंट के लिए लोग सामान खरीदने आ रहे हैं। पहले की तरह से बड़े-बड़े भवनों का पेंट कराने वाले इस बार नहीं आए हैं।

बड़े भवनों के पेंट का काम नहीं, लेबर को नुकसान

पेेंट ठेकेदार पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि इस बार पेंट कराने को लेकर लोगों का रुझान पहले से कम देखने को मिला है। वही लोग पेंट करा रहे हैं, जिनके भवनों का पेंट पूरी तरह से खराब हो गया है या उतर गया है। पूरी तरह से नए तरीके से पेंट कराने वालों की बुकिंग नहीं हुई है। इससे लेबर को नुकसान हुआ है। पहले दीपावली के दो महीने पहले ही लोग बुकिंग करा लेते थे। उस समय टाइम ही नहीं दे पाते थे, दिन- रात काम करते थे।

