विरोध:लघु सचिवालय के सामने 40 मिनट, समैण, तलवाड़ा में ढाई घंटे रोड जाम, पुलिस को करने पडे़ रूट डायवर्ट

फतेहाबाद / टोहाना /जाखलएक घंटा पहले
फतेहाबाद. लघु सचिवालय के सामने रोड जाम कर रणनीति बनाते किसान।
गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसानों व पुलिस के बीच हुए संघर्ष के बाद शुक्रवार से जिले के किसान एक बार फिर से आंदोलन को लेकर सक्रिय हो गए हैं। शुक्रवार को जिले तलवाड़ा, समैण व कन्हड़ी गांवों में तथा फतेहाबाद लघु सचिवालय के सामने किसानों ने रोड जाम कर दिल्ली जाने की रणनीति बनाई तथा सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

किसानों ने गांव समैण व तलवाड़ा में ढ़ाई घंटे, कन्हड़ी में 15 मिनट तथा लघु सचिवालय के सामने 40 मिनट तक रोड जाम किया। इस उपरांत जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों से सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टरों सहित हजारों किसान टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। फतेहाबाद में ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंचे किसानों ने भाजपा नेता भारत भूषण मिढ़ा की गाड़ी को रूकवा लिया और उनके साथ नोक-झोंक करते हुए गाड़ी पर लगे भारतीय जनता पार्टी के झंडे को फाड़ दिया।

पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट कर निकाला किसान बोले-कृषि कानून कराएंगे रद्द

टोहाना शुक्रवार को किसानों ने समैण में ढाई घंटे तथा कन्हड़ी में कुछ देर के लिए जाम लगाया। वहीं डांगरा में बैठक कर अग्रवाल पार्क के बाहर स्थाई धरना शुरू कर दिया गया। जाम को देखते हुए पुलिस ने हिसार की ओर आवागमन करने वाले ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट कर वाया लोहाखेड़ा डांगरा से निकाला। जबकि हिसार की ओर जाने वाली बसों को वाया सनियाना उकलाना चलाया गया। दूसरी ओर हिसार रोड स्थित टाउन पार्क के बाहर धरने पर किसानों ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी को क्रमिक अनशन किया जाएगा।

समैण से प्रतिदिन दिल्ली जाएंगे किसान

सर्व जाट खाप प्रवक्ता सूबे सिंह समैण, जिला परिषद के पूर्व चेयरमैन बलवीर बल्ली, बलवंत गिल, कृष्ण प्रधान, कुला राम, बबलू व राजवीर आदि की उपस्थिति में किसानों ने किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का समर्थन करते हुए निर्णय लिया कि अब रोजाना गांव के प्रत्येक घर से बारी बारी किसान दिल्ली कूच करेंगे।

किसान बोले- तंग न करे सरकार, आंदोलन उनका अधिकार

जाखल| किसान संघर्ष समिति ने कुलां-भूना मार्ग पर गांव तलवाड़ा के आगे ढ़ाई घंटे तक धरना देते हुए रोड जाम किया। किसानों का आरोप है कि सरकार एक साजिश के तहत उनके आंदोलन को खत्म करवाना चाहती है। किसानों ने अपनी मांग को लेकर हरियाणा सरकार के नाम नायब तहसीलदार रामचंद्र अहलावत को एक ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

किसान संघर्ष समिति प्रधान लाभ सिंह उदयपुर, उप प्रधान जगसीर सिंह जग्गी महल, हरविंद्र बेनीपाल के नेतृत्व में एकत्रित हुए सैकड़ों किसानों में शामिल महिलाएं, बच्चे व बुजुर्गों ने धरना देते हुए सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान ऐलान भी किया गया कि वह 30 जनवरी को जाखल की अनाज मंडी में सुबह 10 बजे अनशन पर बैठेंगे। किसानों के रोड जाम को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट रहा। जाखल कुला भूना मार्ग पर आने-जाने वाहनों को रूट डायवर्ट कर निकाला गया। जिससे वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

