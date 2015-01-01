पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालान काटने का अभियान:चालान से बचने को लाेग बना रहेे बहाने, शहर में 60 प्रतिशत व्यक्ति नहीं लगा रहे मास्क

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
फतेहाबाद। लालबत्ती चौक पर मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों के चालान करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने लालबत्ती चौक पर चलाया चालान काटने का अभियान, एक व्यक्ति बोला -बेटे की दवा लेने अाया था,दूसरा बोला-जमींदार हूं मंडी में आया था

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए हरियाणा सरकार ने मास्क का प्रयोग न करने वाले लोगों व वाहन चालकों पर सख्ती करने के आदेश जारी किए हुए हैं। इसी कड़ी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले में मास्क का प्रयोग न करने वाले लोगों के चालान काटने का अभियान चलाया हुआ है।

टीम ने सोमवार को लालबत्ती चौक पर चालान काटे। इस दौरान जो लोग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे थे, टीम ने उन्हें रोका तो वह तरह-तरह के बहाने बनाने लगे। किसी ने बीमार बेटे की दवा लेने का तर्क दिया तो किसी ने जरूरी काम का। इस दौरान देखने में आया कि 60 प्रतिशत लोग बिना मास्क के बाहर घूम रहे हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जून से अब तक 777 चालान काटे

कोरोना काल के चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मास्क का प्रयोग न करने पर जून महीने से लेकर अब तक 777 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं। इसके अलावा विभाग ने चालान के साथ काफी लोगों के सैंपल भी लिए हैं। चूंकि अब कोरोना का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा है, जिसके चलते विभाग अब सोमवार को मास्क को लेकर सख्ती से अभियान चलाया गया। वहीं ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने दो दिन में 70 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं।

इस तरह के बहाने बना रहे लोग

मैं समाजसेवी हूं, हजारों मास्क बांटे हैं, मेरा चालान मत काटो

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने लालबत्ती चौक पर भट्टू रोड की ओर मुड़ी एक कार को रूकवाया। कार में 5 युवक सवार थे। टीम ने गाड़ी रूकने से पहले ही उनका फोटो ले लिया। सभी युवक बिना मास्क के ही बैठे थे। इसके बाद टीम ने युवकों को मास्क न होने पर चालान काटने की बात कही। इस पर एक युवक बोला कि वह हांसी के समाजसेवी हैं।

उन्होंने कोरोना काल में वहां पर हजारों लोगों को मास्क बांटे हैं, कइयों को खाना भी खिलाया है। आज वह मास्क पहनना भूल गए, उनका चालान न काटा जाए। टीम ने उनका 500 रुपये का चालान काटा।

बेटे की दवा लेने आया था, जल्दी में भूल गया, अब गलती नहीं होगी

इस दौरान लालबत्ती चौक से पैदल ही निकल रहे व्यक्ति को टीम ने रोका। उसने मास्क नहीं पहना हुआ था, दूसरा बीड़ी पीते हुए वहां से निकल रहा था। टीम ने मास्क के लिए पूछा तो मुस्कराने लगा। फिर टीम ने कहा कि मास्क नहीं है, इसलिए 500 रुपये चालान काटा जाएगा।

इस पर वह व्यक्ति बोला कि उसके बेटे की तबीयत खराब है, उसकी दवा लेने के लिए निकला था, जल्दी में भूल गया। आगे से पहनकर आऊंगा। उसने कहा कि पहली बार गलती हुई है, आगे से ऐसा नहीं होगा। लेकिन टीम ने उसका चालान काट दिया।

जमींदार हूं, मंडी से आया हूं, नहीं कटवाउंगा कोई चालान

इसी दौरान भट्टू रोड की ओर से बाइक पर आ रहे व्यक्ति को मास्क न होने पर रोका गया। उसने चालान कटवाने की बात कही तो बोला कि मैं तो जमींदार हूं, सीधे मंडी से निकल कर आया हूं। इस पर टीम ने कहा कि कोरोना यह नहीं देखता कौन दुकानदार है, कौन जमींदार है। यह लापरवाही किसी को भी नुकसान पहुंचा सकती है। इसलिए मास्क पहनकर निकला करो। इस दौरान काफी देर तक बहसबाजी भी की। काफी देर बाद इस व्यक्ति को चालान कटवाना पड़ा।

टाेहाना में भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने बिना मास्क वाले 9 लोगों के काटे चालान

टोहाना स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बिना मास्क वालों पर शिकंजा कसते हुए चालान काटने का अभियान शुरू किया। शहर के अंबेडकर चौक पर नागरिक अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. एचएस सागु के नेतृत्व में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने उधर से गुजरने वाले बिना मास्क वालों को रोककर उनके चालान काटे। प्रत्येक बिना मास्क वाले से 500 रुपये का जुर्माना वसूल किया गया तथा कुल 9 लोगों के चालान काटे गए।

मास्क न पहनने से खुद के साथ दूसरों के लिए भी बन रहे खतरा : डॉ. विष्णु

इस समय मास्क ही सबसे बड़ी दवाई है। लोगों को मास्क लगाने को लेकर जागरूक किया जा रहा है चालान भी काटे जा रहे हैं। मास्क न पहनने की लापरवाही खुद के लिए व दूसरों के लिए नुकसानदायक साबित हो सकती है। अब तक 777 लोगों के चालान काटे हैं।'' -डॉ. विष्णु, जिला महामारी अधिकारी।

