बढ़ रही महामारी:अस्थमा ग्रस्त 73 वर्षीय महिला व ब्लड कैंसर ग्रस्त 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत, 51 पॉजिटिव मिले

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना टेस्टिंग बढ़ने के साथ ही जहां कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है वहीं संक्रमण से हो रही मौतों का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से एक महिला व एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। कोरोना संक्रमित गांव हमजापुर की 73 वर्षीय महिला जो अस्थमा की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थी तथा गुड़गांव में एडमिट टोहाना का 35 वर्षीय युवक ब्लड कैंसर की बीमारी से ग्रस्त था।

यहां बता दें कि जिले में अब तक 66 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां बता दें कि नवंबर के 6 दिनों में जिले में 7 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। वहीं जिले में शुक्रवार को 51 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई तथा ठीक होने पर 19 को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इसी के साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3310 हो गई है। इनमें से 2829 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

52 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति, उसकी पत्नी, दो बेटे और भट्टू एसएमओ सहित ये मिले पॉजिटिव

सीएमओ डाक्टर मुनीष बंसल की पत्नी तथा भट्टू सीएचसी में एसएमओ डॉ. सुजाता बंसल की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। शुक्रवार को पॉजिटिव मिलने वालों में फतेहाबाद के माजरा रोड निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवक, कुम्हारिया निवासी 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, ढाणी मियां खान निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवक, जगजीवनपुरा फतेहाबाद निवासी 52 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति, उनकी पत्नी, दो बेटे और परिवार से ही 13 वर्षीय बालिका, शक्तिनगर से 18 वर्षीय युवक, उसकी मां, अंबेडकर नगर से 14 वर्षीय युवती, तहसील चौक से 16 वर्षीय युवक, बस्ती भीवां से 23 वर्षीय युवती, बीघड़ से 30 वर्षीय महिला, डीएसपी रोड निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवती, सतीश कॉलोनी से 43 वर्षीय महिला, रिलायंस पंप के पास 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 32 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 58 वर्षीय दिल्ली निवासी व्यक्ति, भोडिय़ा खेड़ा निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवक, 4 मरला कॉलोनी से 17 वर्षीय युवक, शादी राम वाली गली से 24 वर्षीय युवती, मुंजाल रबड़ फैक्ट्री फतेहाबाद से 26 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भोडिय़ा से वेटनरी डायरेक्टर, अनाज मंडी फतेहाबाद से 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, अशोक नगर से 20 वर्षीय युवती, गुरू नानकपुरा से 25 वर्षीय युवक, उसकी मां, नहर कॉलोनी से 71 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, बरसीन से 56 वर्षीय महिला, बड़ोपल निवासी 31 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, खाबड़ा कलां निवासी 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सीएचसी भट्टूकलां से 45 वर्षीय महिला डॉक्टर सुजाता बंसल, सीएचसी से ही 34 वर्षीय डॉक्टर दीपक, 4 वर्षीय बालिका तथा नन्हेड़ी खुर्द से 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, परिवार से ही महिला व दो बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

महिला को हुई सांस लेने में दिक्कत

हमजापुर की महिला को सांस की दिक्कत होने के चलते शुक्रवार को नागरिक अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में एडमिट करवाया गया था। जहां उसका एंटीजन रैपिड किट से कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। कुछ देर बाद ही महिला की मौत हो गई।

नियमाें का पालन करें नागरिक : डिप्टी सीएमओ

जिले में संक्रमण से अब तक 66 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को जिले में एक महिला व एक व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है। महामारी व प्रदूषण के इस दौर में लोगों से अपील है कि वे नियमों का पालन करें तथा मास्क लगा कर रखें।'' -डॉ. हनुमान, डिप्टी सीएमओ।

