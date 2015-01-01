पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रही महामारी:कोरोना से दैयड़ गांव की 75 वर्षीय महिला, टोहाना के 73 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग व 36 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने तोड़ा दम

फतेहाबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • 76 लोगों की काेराेना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, 3568 हुए कुल संक्रमित, 501 एक्टिव केस

जिले में कोरोना महामारी से लगातार हो रही मौतों ने आमजन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। पिछले 2 दिनों में 6 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत होने से आंकड़ा 75 पहुंच गया है। वहीं टेस्टिंग बढ़ने के साथ ही पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में भी तेजी से बढ़ोतरी होने लगी है। अब जिले में कुल संक्रमित जहां साढ़े 3 हजार के पार पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं एक्टिव केस भी 500 के पार पहुंच गए हैं।

बुधवार को जिले में एक महिला सहित 3 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई तथा 76 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। मरने वालों में गांव दैयड़ की एक महिला, टोहाना का एक बुजुर्ग व एक व्यक्ति शामिल है। दैयड़ की महिला शुगर की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थी तथा अग्रोहा में एडमिट थी। वहीं टोहाना का व्यक्ति अग्रोहा तथा बुजुर्ग हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्तपताल में दाखिल था। इसी के साथ ही संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3568 हो गई है। इनमें से 2992 ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा 501 एक्टिव केस हैं।

वार्ड 19 में एक ही परिवार के 6 सदस्यों सहित ये मिले पॉजिटिव

फतेहाबाद की अनाज मंडी निवासी 62 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, जगजीवनपुरा निवासी 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, शिवनगर निवासी 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उसकी पत्नी, रतिया निवासी 46 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उनकी पत्नी व पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में कार्यरत उनका पुत्र, कुकड़ांवाली निवासी 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, बस स्टैंड चौकी फतेहाबाद से 49 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, शक्ति नगर से 45 वर्षीय महिला, भोडिय़ा खेड़ा से 45 वर्षीय महिला, पुरानी तहसील फतेहाबाद से 64 वर्षीय महिला, मोहम्मदपुर रोही से 47 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, दैयड़ से 75 वर्षीय महिला, डीएसपी रोड से 47 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रतिया गेट क्षेत्र से 29 वर्षीय युवती, माजरा से 61 वर्षीय महिला, पुलिस लाइन से 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, हुडा सेक्टर 4 से 41 वर्षीय महिला, हंस कॉलोनी से 49 वर्षीय महिला, सुंदर नगर से 44 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मल्हड़ से 19 वर्षीय युवती, खाराखेड़ी से 25 वर्षीय युवती, रामसरा से 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, प्रताप नगर भट्टू से 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भट्टू के चौपटा रोड स्थित किसान फैक्ट्री से 22 वर्षीय युवक, 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भट्टू मंडी से 55 वर्षीय महिला, 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, दरियापुर से 37 वर्षीय महिला, 13 वर्षीय बालक, रूपाणा से 28 वर्षीय महिला, भट्टू मंडी से 28 वर्षीय महिला, खाबड़ां से 24 वर्षीय युवक, दैयड़ से 53 वर्षीय महिला, 78 वर्षीय महिला, 25 वर्षीय युवती, 64 वर्षीय महिला, 45 वर्षीय महिला, 60 वर्षीय महिला, टोहाना के नवदुर्गा इस्टेट 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उनकी पत्नी, हरपाल चौक टोहाना से 50 वर्षीय महिला, 28 वर्षीय युवती, परिवार से 54 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मॉडल टाउन से 11 वर्षीय बालिका, मामूपुर बस स्टैंड के पास से 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, टोहाना वार्ड 12 से 62 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, नीलम होटल के पीछे 52 वर्षीय महिला, उनका बेटा, हमीरगढ़ से 37 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मामूपुर पीएचसी के पास 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, वार्ड 19 डॉ.भार्गव वाली गली से 36 वर्षीय महिला, उनका 10 वर्षीय बेटा, 8 वर्षीय बेटी, परिवार से 90 वर्षीय महिला, 34 वर्षीय महिला, उनका 9 वर्षीय बेटा, न्यू टाउन पार्क गली से 16 वर्षीय युवक, टोहाना से 36 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रतिया से 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, हमजापुर से 49 वर्षीय महिला, 46 वर्षीय महिला, वार्ड 11 से 23 वर्षीय युवक, खूनन से 50 वर्षीय महिला, अनाज मंडी से 17 वर्षीय युवती, 60 वर्षीय महिला, अहरवां से 42 वर्षीय महिला, 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, अनाज मंडी भूना क्षेत्र से 55 वर्षीय महिला, धोलू से 25 वर्षीय युवक, भूना से 55 वर्षीय महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है।

गांव भोडा होशनाक में डेंगू के तीन और केस मिले

नेशनल हाईवे स्थिति गांव भोडा होशनाक में डेंगू के केस लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। बुधवार को भी 3 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। अब गांव में 7 केस हो गए हैं। वहीं जिले में डेंगू के अब तक 37 मामले आ चुके हैं। विभाग गांव में मच्छरदानियां बांट रहा है।

