पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान गणतंत्र परेड आज:ट्रैक्टर परेड में दिखेगी किसानों के 1947 से लेकर अब तक के हालातों की झांकी

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहलेलेखक: संजय आहूजा
  • कॉपी लिंक
फतेहाबाद। सालमखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों द्वारा बनाए गए बैनर। - Dainik Bhaskar
फतेहाबाद। सालमखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों द्वारा बनाए गए बैनर।
  • किसान लघु सचिवालय में ध्वजारोहण के बाद शहर में निकालेंगे मार्च
  • मुख्य कार्यक्रम में नहीं डालेंगे खलल, जीटी रोड के रास्ते लालबत्ती चौक से होते एमएम कॉलेज तक जाएंगे

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसान संगठनों की ओर से मंगलवार को किसान गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जाएगा। इसे लेकर किसान संगठनों ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत सुबह 11 बजे किसान लघु सचिवालय के सामने एकत्र होंगे।

इसके बाद 11 बजकर 55 मिनट तक ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इसके बाद जीटी रोड के रास्ते रतिया चुंगी से होते हुए एनएच बाइपास पर पैदल व ट्रैक्टर परेड करते हुए वापस लघु सचिवालय पहुंचेेंगे। इस परेड के दौरान ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों पर किसानों के हालात को दर्शाने वाले बैनर व पोस्टर लगाए जाएंगे।

किसानों का यह रहेगा कार्यक्रम

26 जनवरी को किसान लघु सचिवालय के सामने करीब 11 बजे एकत्र होंगे। 11 बजकर 55 मिनट पर यहां पर ध्वज फहराएंगे। इसके बाद जीटी रोड के रास्ते लालबत्ती चौक से होते एमएम कॉलेज तक जाएंगे। वहां से रतिया चुंगी से नेशनल हाइवे बाइपास पर भूना मोड़ तक से होते हुए लघु सचिवालय तक वापस आएंगे।

जानिए... कौन-कौन से हालात दिखाएंगे

दृश्य एक : किसान और नेताओं की तुलना : ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पर लगने वाले एक बैनर में दिखा गया है कि किस तरह से 1947 में किसान व आमजन परेशान था जबकि राजनेता पूरे ठाठ में रहते थे। किसान अपने परिवार के साथ बैलगाड़ियों पर पैदल चलकर अपनी जान बचा रहा था। कोसों दूर तक पैदल चला। आज भी वही हालात हैं। किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों, साइकिलों पर अपनी फसल व खेतों को बचाने के मकसद से दिल्ली तक जा रहा है।

दृश्य दो: जय जवान-जय किसान का नारा भी बुलंद होगा : इसके अलावा इस दौरान जय जवान व जय किसान लिखे बैनर भी दिखाई जाएंगे। इसमें जहां किसानों को खेती करते दिखाया गया है तो दूसरी ओर गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में परेड करते हुए सेना के जवानों के फोटो भी लगाए गए हैं।

दृश्य तीन : फसलों का नुकसान भी दिखाएंगे : इसी तरह बैनरों में किसानों की फसल खराब होने पर किस तरह से नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है, इसे भी दिखाया गया है। बरसात, ओलावृष्टि, तूफान व अन्य प्राकृतिक आपदा से फसलों को नुकसान होता है। ऐसे में किसान को हर हालात में नुकसान ही उठाना पड़ रहा है। चाहे धान, गेहूं की फसल हो चाहिए सब्जियों की पैदावार।

दृश्य चार : लाठीचार्ज का भी जिक्र: बैनरों में किसान आंदोलन के दौरान लाठीचार्ज, पानी की बौछारें फेंकने बारे दिखाया गया है वहीं उसके नीचे ही प्रधानमंत्री कारपोरेट के लोगों के साथ मिल रहे हैं, इन फोटो को जोड़ा गया है। जिसमें दिखाया गया है कि बड़े पूंजीपतियों को गले लगाया जा रहा है जबकि किसानों को सड़क पर बैठने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

किसानों की दशा दिखाने का प्रयास किया है : गुरनाम सिंह

इन पोस्टरों व बैनरों को बनवाने में गांव सालमखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों की अहम भूमिका रही है। खालसा ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के संचालक एवं सालमखेड़ा निवासी गुरनाम सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान वाहनों पर तरह-तरह के पोस्टर व बैनर दिखाई देंगे। इसमें किसानों के हालात को दिखाने का प्रयास किया है। 1947 व उसके बाद से लेकर अब तक किसानों के साथ समय-समय पर किस तरह से क्या हुआ, उसे दिखाया गया है। गुरनाम सिंह ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी की परेड में किसान बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेंगे। इसके लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव के लोगों की ओर से चिकनवास टोल पर भी किसानों के लिए लंबे समय से लंगर सेवा की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser