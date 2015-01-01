पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:महिला कॉलेज में हवन के साथ शैक्षणिक सत्र शुरू

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
चौधरी मनीराम गोदारा राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय भोडिय़ा खेड़ा में मंगलवार को पूर्व मंत्री स्वर्गीय चौधरी मनीराम गोदारा की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य व शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के प्रारंभ के अवसर पर महाविद्यालय की एनएसएस इकाई के तत्वावधान में हवन यज्ञ का आयोजन किया गया। हवन यज्ञ कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि के तौर पर महाविद्यालय की प्राचार्या डॉ. वीना बिश्नोई उपस्थित रहीं।

प्राचार्या ने अपने वक्तव्य में चौधरी मनीराम गोदारा की जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला और उनके जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर पौधारोपण किया। उन्होंने बताया कि गरीब और किसान वर्ग के हितैषी होने के साथ-साथ पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी मनीराम गोदारा की रूचि पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए हवन करने में भी थी। शिक्षा क्षेत्र में भी चौधरी मनीराम गोदारा का अहम योगदान रहा।

एमबीबीएस की फीस वृद्धि के विरोध में आईएमए ने डीसी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा एमबीबीएस की फीस बढ़ाए जाने पर विरोध जताया है। इसे लेकर आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश बंसल व सचिव डॉ. रोहित बतरा ने एक ज्ञापन उपायुक्त को सौंपा। ज्ञापन में आईएमए पदाधिकारियों ने सरकार से मांग की है कि वो इस फैसले को तुरंत प्रभाव से वापस ले।

आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश बंसल ने कहा कि सरकार के इस फैसले से प्रदेश में सरकारी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर तो असर पड़ेगा ही साथ ही प्रदेश के युवा मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए प्रदेश से बाहर जाने के लिए मजबूर हो जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि एमबीबीएस की फीस बढ़ाना प्रदेश के हजारों ऐसे गरीब छात्रों के हितों पर हमला है जो महज फीस के चलते डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई नहीं कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर प्रदेश सरकार ने जल्द ही एमबीबीएस का फीस स्ट्रक्चर पहले की तरह नहीं किया तो आईएमए इस मामले में आंदोलन से भी पीछे नहीं हटेगी।

