फतेहाबाद:शहर के मिनी बाइपास के पास 8 एकड़ में कटी अवैध कॉलोनी पर कार्रवाई, नींव को तोड़ दिया

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिला नगर योजना विभाग की टीम ने गुरुवार को को शहर के मिनी बाइपास के पास अवैध रूप से काटी गई कॉलोनी पर कार्रवाई की। टीम की ओर से बुलडोजर की मदद से कॉलोनी में बनाई नींव को तोड़ कर गिरा दिया गया। यह कार्रवाई डीटीपी जेपी खासा के नेतृत्व में ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नायब तहसीलदार राजेश गर्ग व पुलिस की मौजूदगी में की गई।

डीटीपी जेपी खासा ने बताया कि शहर के मिनी बाइपास पर बिना अनुमति व लाइसेंस के 8 एकड़ जगह पर कॉलोनी काटी गई थी। इस जगह पर सड़कें बनाने व नींव भरने का काम किया जा रहा था। जिसकी जानकारी मिलने पर विभाग ने मालिकों को नोटिस जारी किया व अपने स्तर पर निर्माण तोड़ने की हिदायत दी, लेकिन उन्होंने बात नहीं मानी। जिसके चलते विभाग की टीम ने गुरुवार को पुलिस की मौजूदगी में अवैध कॉलोनी पर कार्रवाई की। टीम ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नायब तहसीलदार राजेश गर्ग की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई की गई। टीम में एटीपी सतीश कुमार, जेई संदीप कुमार, सहायक सुरेश कुमार, पटवारी रामकिशन व शहर पुलिस के कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

पांच साल पहले भी की गई थी कार्रवाई

उक्त कॉलोनी करीब 5 साल पहले काटी गई थी, उस समय भी विभाग की ओर से यहां पर कार्रवाई की गई थी। जिसके बाद काफी समय तक यहां कोई गतिविधि नहीं हुई, लेकिन अब कॉलोनाइजर दोबारा से एक्टिव हो गए। वहां पर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करा दिया गया। जिसकी जानकारी मिलने पर टीम ने यह कार्रवाई।

अवैध कॉलोनियों से प्लाट लेने से बचें लोग

डीटीपी ने आमजन से अपील की है कि किसी भी कॉलोनी में प्लाट खरीद फरोख्त करने से पहले उसके बारे में जानकारी हासिल कर लें कि वह वैध है या अवैध। अवैध कॉलोनी में प्लाट लेने से परहेज करें। जिससे उन्हें नुकसान हो सकता है।

