करवा चौथ आज:रात 8 बजकर 17 मिनट के बाद सुहागिनें कर सकेंगी चांद के दर्शन, कैंची, चॉपर और चाकू का प्रयोग करने से बचें महिलाएं

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
फतेहाबाद। करवा चौथ को लेकर मेहंदी लगवाती हुईं महिलाएं।

इस बार सुहागिनों का सबसे बड़ा और महापर्व करवा चौथ बुधवार को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि व शिव योग में मनाया जाएगा। सुहागिनें इस महापर्व को उत्साह और उल्लास से बनाने के लिए तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। बाजार में करवा व अन्य पूजन सामान की दुकानें सजी हुई हैं। वहीं महिलाएं मंगलवार को मेहंदी लगवाने में व्यस्त दिखी। शहर के चार मरला कॉलोनी में मेहंदी लगाने वालों की स्टॉल पर महिलाओं की भीड़ रही। वहीं ज्योतिष के मुताबिक बुधवार रात को करवा चौथ के चांद के दर्शन रात 8 बजकर 17 मिनट के बाद ही हो पाएंगे।

विशेष पूजन का साढ़े 5 बजे का मुहूर्त

श्री वैष्णो देवी पिंडी मंदिर के पुजारी एवं ज्योतिषाचार्य सचिन शास्त्री ने बताया कि कथा व पूजन के लिए शाम साढ़े 5 बजे से 7 बजे तक विशेष समय है। इस समय पूजा करने से सुहागिनों को अधिक फल मिलेगा।

पूर्ण निर्जला व्रत रखने से मिलेगा अच्छा फल

ज्योतिषाचार्य सचिन शास्त्री ने कहा कि इस व्रत के दौरान महिलाओं को किसी भी तेजधार चीज का प्रयोग नहीं करना चाहिए। इसमें चाकू, छूरी, सिलाई मशीन, कैंची व चॉपर आदि का प्रयोग करने से परहेज करना चाहिए। यानिकी किसी भी ऐसी चीज का प्रयोग न करें, जिससे किसी चीज को काटा जा सकता है। यह अशुभ होता है। महिलाओं को पूर्ण निर्जला व्रत रखना चाहिए, जिससे इसका अधिक अच्छा फल मिले। यदि किसी को कोई दिक्कत है तो वह अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से एक बार चाय पी सकती हैं।

महिलाओं ने व्रत को लेकर की खरीदारी

बुधवार के व्रत के चलते महिलाओं का सजने संवरने का सिलसिला रहा। जिसके चलते बाजार में ब्यूटी पार्लरों, मेहंदी लगाने वालों की दुकानों पर काफी भीड़ रही। शहर के चार मरला कॉलोनी बाजार में 10 से ज्यादा मेहंदी आर्टिस्ट मेहंदी लगाने वाले थे, जिनके पास महिलाओं की भीड़ रही। देर रात 12 बजे तक महिलाएं मेहंदी लगवाती रही। वहीं करवा खरीददारी भी की।

