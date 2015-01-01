पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली पर्व आज:दाेपहर 2 बजे से शुरू होगी अमावस्या, शाम 5:28 से लेकर 7:25 तक लक्ष्मी पूजन का विशेष महत्व

फतेहाबाद
  • काेविड के नियमों का पालन कर बिना पटाखों के दीयों व मोमबत्ती की रोशनी में मनाए प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली

दीपावली पर्व शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा की जाएगी। शनिवार को चतुर्दशी तिथि है। जोकि दोपहर करीब दो बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस तिथि शुरू ही हो जाएगी। जोकि 15 नवंबर यानिकी रविवार को सुबह 10:37 बजे तक रहेगी। रविवार को केवल स्नान दान की अमावस्या की जाएगी। जोकि पितृो के नाम होती है। वहीं भाई दूज पर्व सोमवार को मनाया जाएगा।

दीपावली के इस दिन लोग अपनी तरक्की समृद्धि और घर की शांति का वरदान मां लक्ष्मी और श्री गणेश से मांगते हैं। विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना करके भगवान का आह्वान किया जाता है। चूंकि अमावस्या दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद ही शुरू होगी, ऐसे में दीपावली पूजन का समय शाम 5:28 बजे ही शुभ मुहूर्त शुरू होगा। यदि 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक पूजन करेंगे तो उसका विशेष फल मिलेगा।

अर्धरात्रि का विशेष मुहूर्त 12 बजे से 2 : 20 तक

श्री वैष्णो देवी पिंडी मंदिर के पुजारी पंडित सचिन शास्त्री ने बताया कि दीपावली पूजन के लिए शाम 5 बजकर 28 मिनट का शुभ मुहूर्त रहेगा। लोग 5 बजकर 28 मिनट से लेकर 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक पूजन करेंगे तो उसका विशेष फल मिलेगा। वहीं अर्ध रात्रि विशेष मुहूर्त रात 12 बजे से 2 बजकर 20 मिनट रहेगा।

इस बार चार दिन का होगा रोशनी का त्योहार

हर साल दीपोत्सव पर पांच दिन दीएं जलाए जाते हैं। धनतेरस से शुरुआत के बाद भाई दूज तक दीपमालाएं सजती हैं, लेकिन इस बार यह सब चार दिन ही होगा। शुक्रवार को धनतेरस का पर्व मनाया गया। रूप चतुर्दशी और दीवाली शनिवार को होगी। वहीं दीपावली का पर्व शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा।

दिवाली की पूजा सामग्री

मां-लक्ष्मी और श्री गणेश की पूजा-पाठ के लिए कुमकुम, चावल (अक्षत), रोली, सुपारी, पान, लौंग, नारियल, इलायची, अगरबत्ती, धूप, रुई बत्ती, मिट्टी के दीपक, दूध, दही, गंगाजल शहद, फल, फूल, चंदन, सिंदूर, पंचमेवा, पंचामृत, श्वेत-लाल वस्त्र, चौकी, कलश, जनेऊ, बताशा, कमलगट्टा, संख, माला, एक आसन, हवन कुंड, आम के पत्ते व अन्य सामग्री की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।

यंत्र-तंत्र की पूजा जरूरी

श्री दुर्गा मंदिर के पुजारी पंडित महेंद्र कुमार व अनूप कुमार ने बताया कि मां लक्ष्मी के साथ-साथ दिवाली पर श्री यंत्र की पूजा भी की जाती है। 2020 की दीपावली में गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा। यही कारण है कि श्री यंत्र की पूजा कच्चे दूध से करने से सभी राशि के जातकों को लाभ होगा। अमावस्या दोपहर करीब दो बजे शुरू होगी जोकि शनिवार सुबह 10 बजकर 37 मिनट तक रहेगी।

