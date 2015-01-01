पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण:जिले में फसल अवशेष जलाने के मामले 1500 पार 397 तक पहुंचा एक्यूआई, कल बूंदाबांदी के आसार

फतेहाबाद31 मिनट पहले
जिले में किसानों द्वारा फसल अवशेष जलाने से पिछले 20 दिनों से जिले की आबोहवा जहरीली हो चुकी है। दीपावली से ठीक पहले जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत ही हानिकारक स्तर पर पहुंचा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को जिले में फसल अवशेष जलाने के मामले 1500 पार पहुंच गए। जिसके चलते जिले का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 397 पहुंच गया।

जिले में अब तक हरसेक फसल अवशेष जलाने की 1525 लोकेशन भेज चुका है। जिसके आधार पर कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग अब तक 300 से अधिक किसानों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवा चुका है। वहीं मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जिले में रविवार से मौसम में परिवर्तन होगा जिसके चलते 15 नवंबर को क्षेत्र में बूंदाबांदी होने की संभावना है। शुक्रवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय होने से बदलेगा मौसम

हरियाणा कृषि विश्वविद्यालय हिसार द्वारा जारी किए गए मौसम बुलेटिन के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से क्षेत्र में रविवार को मौसम में बदलाव होगा तथा तेज हवाओं के साथ हल्की बरसात होने की संभावना है। इसके बाद 16 नवंबर से क्षेत्र में मौसम साफ रहेगा तथा तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

जिले में 20 फीसदी रकबे में धान की कटाई बाकी

यहां बता दें कि जिले में इस समय धान की कटाई का काम चल रहा है। अभी तक जिले में 20 फीसदी रकबे पर धान की कटाई का काम बाकी है। वहीं गेहूं की बिजाई का काम भी जोरों पर क्योंकि गेहूं की बिजाई के सही समय में सिर्फ 1 सप्ताह का समय बाकी है। यही कारण है कि किसान इन दिनों में फसल अवशेषों को अधिक आग लगा रहे हैं।

