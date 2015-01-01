पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आशा वर्कर्स ने मांगों को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन, विधायक को सौंपा मांग पत्र

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
जिलेभर की आशा वर्करों ने आज अपनी मांगों को लेकर आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन के बैनर तले फतेहाबाद में रोष प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन करते हुए आशा वर्कर्स भट्टू रोड स्थित विधायक दुड़ाराम के आवास पर पहुंची और उन्हें मांग पत्र सौंपा। प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व सरीना पीलीमंदौरी ने व संचालन सुमन धारनियां ने किया। इससे पूर्व आशा वर्कर्स लाल बत्ती चौक के पास स्थित बिजली घर कार्यालय में एकत्रित हुई और सरकार के रवैये पर रोष जताया।

आशा वर्करों को संबोधित करे हुए सीटू जिला उपाध्यक्ष गगनदीप कौर, सीटू जिला कैशियर बेगराज व जिला सचिव ओमप्रकाश अनेजा ने कहा कि हरियाणा की भाजपा-जजपा सरकार आशाओं की मांगों की लगातार अनदेखी कर रही है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री समय देने के बाद भी आशाओं से बात नहीं कर रहे जिससे वर्करों में सरकार के प्रति बहुत गुस्सा है। आशा वर्कर 24 घण्टे ड्यूटी पर तत्पर रहती है और कोरोना महामारी के समय में भी इन्होंने फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर की भूमिका अदा की है लेकिन उसके बाद भी सरकार इनकी मांगों की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही।

मीटिंग के बाद आशा वर्करों ने 26 नवम्बर की हडताल का नोटिस डिप्टी सीएमओ फतेहाबाद को सौपा और उसके बाद शहर के बाजार से होते हुए विधायक दुड़ा राम के आवास तक प्रदर्शन किया। विधायक के आवास पर सीटू जिला सचिव ओमप्रकाश अनेजा व आशा वर्कर्स यूनियन की सुमन धारणियां ने कहा कि यदि सरकार ने आशाओं की मांगे नहीं मानी तो अपना आंदोलन तेज करेंगी।

